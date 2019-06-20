NORTH BEND — There wasn’t much doubt that John Emanuel would be involved in athletics at North Bend Central High School.
It was in his DNA.
Both of Emanuel’s parents, Francis and Carol, were multi-sport athletes for the Tigers. Their second-oldest son — Peter, now a student at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, is the oldest — was a standout for North Bend in football, basketball and track.
“I grew up watching my cousins play football, basketball, cross country and everything,” Emanuel said. “I enjoyed going to those things when I was little and I’ve enjoyed sports ever since.”
Emanuel, whose older cousins Kale, Jake and Chase Wietfeld competed in sports for the Tigers, is the 2019 Fremont Tribune Athlete of the Year.
“My parents gave me the opportunity to play everything,” Emanuel said. “It wasn’t like they forced me to try anything. I just did things on my own. I don’t think my mom wanted me to do football — I think she wanted me to do cross country — but football worked out for me.”
Emanuel earned Fremont Tribune All-Area honors as a receiver for Coach Ryan Stieren. He helped the Tigers to their first state playoff berth in 10 years. Along the way, he set five school records.
Emanuel set a single-game mark for most catches in a game (17 against Shelby-Rising City), most catches in a season (78), most catches in a career (107), most receiving yards in a season (1,086) and most receiving yards in a career (1,421).
“We definitely thought we could be successful heading into last season,” Emanuel said. “The coaches put us in good positions to have success. I’m not sure if other people in the community thought we’d have as much success as we did, but we thought we could do it.”
Another All-Area pick for the Tigers, quarterback Austin Endorf, passed for more than 2,600 yards.
“I have to thank Austin at quarterback for getting me the ball, the coaches for putting me in good position and the line for giving (Endorf) time,” Emanuel said. “It helped having a smart kid like Austin at quarterback because he knew all the plays and what to call out. It created good chemistry with all the reps we got and playing at a fast pace. I enjoyed it all.”
Stieren said Emanuel couldn’t have cared less about setting records.
“He was one of the best receivers in Class C-2 and the state, statistically,” he said. “But his leadership is what we were most excited about. He never cared about these records and he never talked about them. What he did care about were his teammates and competing hard to help our program get to the playoffs.”
In basketball, Emanuel became just the fifth player in school history to eclipse 1,000 career points. His cousin, Tanner Wietfeld, also broke the mark earlier in the 2018-19 season. Kale Wietfeld is the school’s all-time leading scorer.
While breaking the 1,000-point barrier was a solid accomplishment, it wasn’t the highlight of Emanuel’s season. He helped the Tigers advance to the championship game of the Class C-1 state tournament. A 3-point field goal by Cam Binder in the closing seconds enabled Auburn to escape with a 30-29 win in the title game.
“That definitely stung right after it happened,” said Emanuel, who was an All-Area pick in basketball and averaged 14.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. “But I think a lot of us looked at it that life goes on and what we accomplished was something no other boys team in North Bend history had done. Everyone was proud of us. Even though we came up short, the season was still a success.”
The Tigers finished 25-4 after falling just short of making state in 2017-18 with a 22-4 record.
“We had most of our team back this year from that district final loss to Lincoln Christian,” Emanuel said. “I think we had in our minds that we could be one of the best teams in Class C-1. I think we ended up showing that. We came within a shot of the championship.”
The Tigers, who enjoyed a 13-game winning streak during the season, turned a Feb. 9 loss to Grand Island Central Catholic into a positive during their state march.
“I think that was a good experience,” Emanuel said. “We played in the Heartland Events Center and it helped us grow as a team. We figured the things out that we needed to fix and it helped us get where we needed to be.”
At state, the Tigers stunned top-seeded and previously unbeaten Ogallala 64-44. It was the only loss the Indians suffered all season.
“That was the first time we played in Pinnacle (Bank Arena) and we knocked off an undefeated team,” Emanuel said. “That was big.”
North Bend coach Jon Baehr said Emanuel was steady throughout his career.
“You don’t get a lot of kids like him in that he is geared up every day,” Baehr told the Tribune in February. “He plays with great focus and intensity. You don’t see him get too high or too low as far as who we are playing or what it is for. ... He is a throwback-type of guy at some level. He works hard, is a good communicator and is a great classroom student. He has a good head on his shoulders and that comes from being from a good family.”
About a week after the Tigers wrapped up their basketball season, the North Bend community was hit by flooding.
“My family was pretty lucky,” Emanuel said. “We live just north of town on a farm and we weren’t affected too much. The flood didn’t reach us, but the Wietfelds live in town and obviously they had to evacuate. They stayed with us for about a week before the flood water passed.”
Many of the football and basketball players helped with sandbagging before the flooding and with the clean up after it.
“I couldn’t ask for a better town to grow up in,” Emanuel said. “People supported us in our sports and it was good for us to show our support and help them after the flooding.”
In the spring, Emanuel competed in track. He was a consistent scorer for the Tigers, competing in the 800 meters, the 3,200-meter relay and the high jump. He helped North Bend win the East Husker Conference championship.
“Running isn’t one of my favorite hobbies, but I enjoyed the high jump,” he said. “Track was something to stay in shape, get out of school a couple of days to be with friends and just be part of a team.”
Emanuel’s days of competing in organized athletics are done. He plans on attending UNL this fall and study construction engineering. He won’t disappear, though, from North Bend. Sisters Lauren (a senior), Sydney (a sophomore) and Kaitlyn (a freshman) will all compete in athletics for the Tigers. Another sister, Lindsay, will be a seventh-grader.
He has enjoyed his journey of competing for the Tigers.
“I’ll remember my teammates and the relationships that we built,” he said. “We’ll be lifelong friends, especially after what we went through in basketball. That was a lot of fun.”
Award winners
Winners of the Tribune Athlete of the Year Award
2019 — John Emanuel, North Bend
2018 — Riley Harms, Fremont High
2017 — Noah Vedral, Wahoo Neumann
2016 — Sean Lambert, Fremont High
2015 — Nick Arlt, Oakland-Craig
2014 — Colton Brdicko, Fremont Bergan
2013 — Jon Abbott, Wahoo High
2012 — Sean Pille, Oakland-Craig
2011 — Connor Niehaus, Fremont High
2010 — Curtis Leick, Fremont High
2009 — Andy Sajevic, Fremont High
2008 — Joey Spellerberg, Fremont Bergan
2007 — Matt Donahue, Fremont High
2006 — Aaron Brandt, Wahoo Neumann
2005 — Brian Parr, Fremont High
2004 — Mat Eikmeier, Howells
2003 — Mark Gdowski, Fremont High
2002 — Neil Hines, North Bend
2001 — Brent Prochaska, Wahoo Neumann
2000 — Adam Lamprecht of Fremont High and Alex Shada, Wahoo High
1999 — Clete Samson, Valley
1998 — Bil Johnson, Wahoo Neumann
1997 — Seth Turman, Wahoo Neumann
1996 — Brad Vering, Howells
1995 — Craig Moore, Fremont Bergan
1994 — Brady Ray, Tekamah-Herman
1993 — Joel Weyand, Wahoo High
1992 — Trent Toline, Wahoo High
1991 — Jason Glock, Wahoo High
1990 — Brad Ottis, Fremont Bergan
1989 — Troy Glock, Wahoo High
1988 — Steve Carmer, Wahoo High
1987 — Matt Morgan, Lyons-Decatur
1986 — Gerry Gdowski, Fremont High
1985 — Chip Bahe, Fremont High
1984 — Mike Peterson, Oakland-Craig and Bruce Wobken, Scribner
1983 — Mark Evert, Fremont Bergan
1982 — Bryan Siebler, Fremont High
1981 — Marty Kobza, Schuyler
1980 — Mark Otte, Blair
1979 — Mike Tranmer, Lyons
1978 — Scott Lindstrom, Oakland-Craig
1977 — Larry Meyer, Fremont High
1976 — Scott Poehling, Fremont Bergan
1975 — Jay Muller, Scribner