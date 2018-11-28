NORTH BEND -- The senior class at North Bend just doesn't hope to win, the Tigers expect it.
The Tigers, who finished 22-4 last season, have put up an impressive run the past three seasons.
"This senior class has already won over 60 games during their three years here," North Bend coach Jon Baehr said. "I think they would like to put an extra bow on their career and maybe accomplish something special. I think their effort and attitude has been contagious. It has created a great deal of excitement within our school and community."
The Tigers, who last appeared in the state tournament in 2016 when they won 22 games, are hoping to make a return trip to Lincoln in 2019.
"We had a good summer and our players got to enjoy some different experiences as we went to about five or six different team camps," Baehr said. "In addition to summer leagues we had six guys playing on AAU teams. It was a great summer as far as developing our games and building team chemistry and confidence."
North Bend returns eight lettermen, including four starters. That foursome combined to average more than 52 points per game last winter.
"The No. 1 thing I really like about this team is just the experience factor," Baehr said. "We are bringing back eight guys with a lot of playing experience. We've got some guys with two or three years of starting experience. I think that lends itself well because they are physically mature and they are mentally mature. They've played in a lot of big games and I think that type of experience will pay off."
Fremont Tribune All-Area pick Tanner Wietfeld heads the list of returning starters. The 6-foot-2 senior averaged 17.5 points, 2.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game as a junior. He also had a team-best 68 steals.
"Tanner is an absolute competitor and whatever we ask him to do, he'll get it done," Baehr said. "We may ask hi to defend the opponent's best player on a nightly basis. We may ask him to fill multiple roles within our offense. We can just count on him to be a jack of all trades and get the job done for us."
John Emanuel, a 6-2 senior, was a second-team All-Area pick last season when he averaged 18.8 points and 4.9 rebounds.
"John is coming off a tremendous season in football," Baehr said, referring to the Tigers' playoff squad. "He has gotten so much stronger through strength training and conditioning. He is a great person and just brings a lot of energy, effort and toughness to our group. He gets noticed for his scoring, but he also does a lot of little things to help us."
Austin Endorf, a 6-3 junior, had a memorable football season as the quarterback for the Tigers. As a sophomore in basketball, he averaged 9.4 points and 4 rebounds per game.
"Austin is a tremendous shooter and I think he benefited tremendously from being a go-to guy in football as far as being the quarterback," Baehr said.
The other returning starter is 6-3 sophomore Jaxon Wietfeld. He averaged 6.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and a team-high 4.4 assists per game last season.
"Jaxon is a constant worker," Baehr said. "He has put in a lot of time individually and team-wise on his game. He is able to shoot the ball more consistently now and his ball handling has gotten better. It may not always show up with him getting a ton of points because we have so many guys that can score, but he is the engine that kind of makes our offense flow. He is great at pushing tempo and creating offense for other people to work off of. He is also a dynamic defender and he is going to be a special player for us when it is all said and done."
Other lettermen include three seniors: Chase Ruzicka, a 6-0 guard; Cole Kluthe, a 6-4 forward; and Ben Rolenc, a 6-5 senior. Another letter winner is Breckin Peters, a 6-0 sophomore.
Depth will be provided Cody Pospisil and Cody Prohaska, both 6-0 juniors.
North Bend's various offensive options should cause headaches for opposing coaches.
"In my opinion, this is the most skilled that we've been as a unit since I've been at North Bend," said Baehr, who is in his sixth year at the school. "I really feel on any different night that we have five or maybe six kids that could lead us in scoring. That isn't normal. I think if we are sound with the ball and get ourselves shots, we should be awfully tough to hold down offensively."
The Tigers host Twin River on Thursday before traveling to Class B Seward on Saturday.
"It is a great way for us to start the season and see what we need to do to get better," Baehr said.
North Bend got a taste of the postseason in football and is hoping to earn a state berth in basketball.
"This group really has high expectations," Baehr said. "They won't hide it. They want to do something special, but we know it will take a lot of work from now until then to have that opportunity."