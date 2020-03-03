North Bend suffers loss in district final

North Bend Central rallied from a 14-point deficit in the first quarter but came up a point shy falling 45-44 in the C1-4 district final Tuesday night at Cross County High School in Stromsburg.
St. Paul jumped out to a 19-5 lead in the first quarter before the Tigers pulled within 29-21 at halftime. NBC then trailed 37-34 at the end of the third.
Jaxson Wietfeld led North Bend Central with 16 points and was the only player ending in double figures.
Tommy Wroblewski scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Wildcats.
St. Paul (20-7) advances to the state tournament next week in Lincoln. The Tigers' season ended with a record of 23-3.
ST. PAUL 45, NORTH BEND 44
|St. Paul
|19
|10
|8
|8
|--
|45
|North Bend
|5
|16
|13
|10
|--
|44
St. Paul--Wroblewski 20, Maddox 4, Poss 8, Larson 5, Vogel 8.
North Bend--Prohaska 7, Peters 4, Johnson 8, Endorf 9, Wietfeld 16