North Bend suffers loss in district final
North Bend suffers loss in district final

  • Updated
North Bend

North Bend Central rallied from a 14-point deficit in the first quarter but came up a point shy falling 45-44 in the C1-4 district final Tuesday night at Cross County High School in Stromsburg.

St. Paul jumped out to a 19-5 lead in the first quarter before the Tigers pulled within 29-21 at halftime. NBC then trailed 37-34 at the end of the third.

Jaxson Wietfeld led North Bend Central with 16 points and was the only player ending in double figures. 

Tommy Wroblewski scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Wildcats.

St. Paul (20-7) advances to the state tournament next week in Lincoln. The Tigers' season ended with a record of 23-3.

ST. PAUL 45, NORTH BEND 44

St. Paul1910 --45 
North Bend 16 13 10 --44 

St. Paul--Wroblewski 20, Maddox 4, Poss 8, Larson 5, Vogel 8.

North Bend--Prohaska 7, Peters 4, Johnson 8, Endorf 9, Wietfeld 16

