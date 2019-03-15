North Bend teammates John Emanuel and Tanner Wietfeld were named to the All-East Husker Conference boys basketball first team recently.
Emanuel and Wietfeld were members of the Tigers Class C-1 state runner-up team.
Other first-team EHC picks include: Blake Anderson of West Point-Beemer and Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur teammates Lucas Vogt, Dylan Beutler and Jaxon Johnson.
The second team includes three players from Class D-1 state champion Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Turner Beller, Bret Hanis and Jason Sjuts. Also on the team are Sam Maillloux of Pender, Jayden Raabe of Wisner-Pilger and Keaton Hendren of Madison.
Oakland-Craig standout Dacey Nelson heads the girls first team. She is joined by West Point-Beemer teammates Sidney Swanson and Sierra Kile, Taya Beller of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Kaegan Held of Clarkson-Leigh and Jessie Brandl of Stanton.
The girls second team includes North Bend teammates Lauren Emanuel and Lauren Ortmeier, Kennedy Benne of Oakland-Craig, Erin Prusa of Howells-Dodge, Brittney Veik of H/LHF and Ashley Ostrand of Pender.
The boys third-team includes Connor Larson of Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, sophomore Jaxon Wietfeld of North Bend, Darwin Snyder of BRLD, Blake sindelar and Josh Brester of Howells-Dodge and Wyatt Seagren of Oakland-Craig.
The girls third team features BRLD teammates Caragan Tietz and Paige Peters, Jordan Wegner of Wisner-Pilger, Halle Konz of Twin River, Allie Schneider of H/LHF and Ashlynn Novotny of Clarkson-Leigh.
Area honorable mention picks for the boys include Trystain Roseberry of Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Lane Hegemann of Howells-Dodge, Ben Vander Griend of West Point-Beemer, Austin Endorf and Chase Ruzicka of North Bend and Robby Mayberry and Colton Thomsen of Oakland-Craig.
Area girls honorable mention selections include: Sydney Emanuel of North Bend, Andrea Hoffman of West Point-Beemer, Shaylin Daugherty and Valerie Uehling of Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Mya Guzinski of Oakland-Craig.