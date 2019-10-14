NORTH BEND — North Bend football coach Ryan Stieren had a simple goal heading into Friday night’s home game against Class C-2’s third-ranked David City Aquinas.
“It wasn’t about winning or losing,” Stieren said. “We just wanted them (the Monarchs) to know that when they left the field that we weren’t messing around and that they really had to earn whatever they got. We just wanted them to know that we competed for four quarters and I think we definitely did that.”
The Monarchs, who had shut out their previous two opponents, suffered a 13-0 loss to the Tigers. The win improves North Bend to 6-1 while Aquinas falls to 5-2.
Stieren said the Tigers weren’t lacking motivation. A 52-14 regular-season loss to the Monarchs in David City last fall wasn’t forgotten.
We were down 35-0 at halftime and we were a much better team than that,” he said. “We just seemed like we didn’t want anything to do with them that night. This (2019) game was circled on our calendar for the whole offseason. We talked about it at our team camp out and it was a huge point of emphasis during our potluck (dinner) with the parents. We told them we were going after these guys. I thought our team answered the bell. They were flying around with their hair on fire and had no fear of failure.”
The Tigers limited the Monarchs to just 170 yards in total offense, including 154 on the ground.
“That is a powerful team,” Stieren said of the Monarchs. “The team that beat us (Centennial, 40-25 on Oct. 4) got the doors blown off by Aquinas (a 35-0 Monarchs’ win on Sept. 27). I think all 11 of our guys on defense were playing with passion and energy. Everything came together and everyone was playing extremely hard. I don’t know if Aquinas knew what hit them.”
The game was scoreless until quarterback Austin Endorf connected with receiver Breckin Peters for a 72-yard touchdown with 1:21 left in the first half.
“Breckin just went up and snatched the ball over the defender,” Stieren said. “It was well covered, but Austin threw it in a good spot and Breckin made a good play. He was just competing for the ball and then he was gone.”
Endorf was 19 of 27 passing for 228 yards. Peters hauled in 10 catches for 156 yards.
Endorf, who earned Fremont Tribune All-Area honors as a junior, is enjoying another solid season. He has already thrown for 1,593 yards and 18 touchdowns.
“He had double-digit interceptions last year, but this year he has cut that way down and he has made better decisions,” Stieren said. “We don’t run him much, but he has the ability to escape in the pocket. He can thrown on the run and make plays.”
Ethan Mullally finished the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run with 5:00 left in the third quarter. The junior, who rushed 26 times for 120 yards, has ran for 881 yards and 10 scores on 125 carries this season.
“He is the type of kid that even if a play isn’t blocked perfectly, he can make guys miss,” Stieren said. “He can get sneaky yards.”
While the Tigers accumulated 355 yards in total offense, it was their defense that really shined against DCA.
“Our defensive coordinator Rob Brokaw had an outstanding plan for Aquinas,” Stieren said. “The kids answered that bell.”
That defense has been led by senior linebacker Gavin Peterson, who has a team-best 55 tackles this season. Nose guard Jace Owen, who missed the Centennial game, has anchored the line while the secondary has been led by Cody Prohaska.
“We put Cody on our opponent’s best receiver and he shuts him down,” Stieren said. “We have good things going at all three levels of our defense.”
Austin Taylor had nine tackles against the Monarchs while Peters added seven. Mullally, Cole Johnson and Ian Virka had five each.
The schedule doesn’t get easier for the Tigers. They will host Shelby-Rising City, 6-1, on Friday night.
“You always worry about a letdown as a coach, but we’ve got some good momentum going right now,” Stieren said. “We’ll be playing at home and it is Senior Night. We know we’ll have to play well to be successful.”