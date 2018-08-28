LINCOLN — Lincoln Northeast edged Fremont High School 15-25, 25-18, 25-23 and 27-25 on Tuesday night in prep volleyball.
Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said the Tigers started strong in their season opener.
“I think Northeast made some mistakes, but we served tough in the first game and we were pretty aggressive from the start,” she said.
Lexi Proskovec led the Tigers with 14 kills and Riley Hoerath added eight.
Madi Moore had four ace serves and Hoerath contributed three.
Proskovec and freshman Elise Estudillo led the team in digs while Chelsi Judds Krenk, Grace Williams and Hoerath led the team in blocks.
Hannah Wilson finished with 21 set assists and Taylor Pemberton added 13.
“We feel like we are much improved,” Kostek said.
“We just need to learn how to finish matches. The girls want it and they are working hard so we continue to make progress.”
Kostek said the Tigers won the freshmen, reserves and junior varsity matches.
Fremont will return to action at 6:30 Thursday night when they host Lincoln North Star in the Al Bahe Gymnasium.