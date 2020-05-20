Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball teams announced

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORFOLK – The Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball teams were recently announced despite the event being canceled due to COVID-19.

The event was originally scheduled for June 13 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.

The Dark Team coaches included: Becky Schneider from Clarkson/Leigh High School and Diane Kasselder from Chambers/Wheeler Central High School.

The players selected for the Dark Team were: Tiana Thramer (Summerland High School), Abby Miller (Norfolk Catholic High School), Sydney Stallbaum (Summerland High School), Ashley Koenig (Summerland High School), Megan Ortmeier (North Bend Central High School), Rachel Otten (Wisner-Pilger High School), Jasmine Kment (Stanton High School), Karrin Jindra (Wisner-Pilger High School), Aspin Waterman (Wisner-Pilger High School), Ashlynn Novotny (Clarkson/Leigh High School), Taylor Peter (Chambers/Wheeler Central High School) and Aiden Wortmann (Hartington Cedar Catholic High School).