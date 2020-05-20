Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball teams announced

NORFOLK – The Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball teams were recently announced despite the event being canceled due to COVID-19.
The event was originally scheduled for June 13 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
The Dark Team coaches included: Becky Schneider from Clarkson/Leigh High School and Diane Kasselder from Chambers/Wheeler Central High School.
The players selected for the Dark Team were: Tiana Thramer (Summerland High School), Abby Miller (Norfolk Catholic High School), Sydney Stallbaum (Summerland High School), Ashley Koenig (Summerland High School), Megan Ortmeier (North Bend Central High School), Rachel Otten (Wisner-Pilger High School), Jasmine Kment (Stanton High School), Karrin Jindra (Wisner-Pilger High School), Aspin Waterman (Wisner-Pilger High School), Ashlynn Novotny (Clarkson/Leigh High School), Taylor Peter (Chambers/Wheeler Central High School) and Aiden Wortmann (Hartington Cedar Catholic High School).
The players selected for the Light Team were: Hayden Wolf (Norfolk Catholic High School), Lauren Emanuel (North Bend Central High School), Abby Hochstein (Hartington Cedar Catholic High School), Abby Everitt (O’Neill St. Mary’s High School), Emily Armstrong (Wayne High School), Kennedy Benne (Oakland-Craig High School), Hailey Backer (Wayne High School), Caitlin Jarosz (Humphrey St. Francis High School), Allie Schneider (Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family High School), Tria McLean (Battle Creek High School), Riley Seifert (Battle Creek High School) and Brittney Veik (Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family High School).
The Light Team coaches included: Cami Oelsligle from Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family High School and Cody Wintz from Battle Creek High School.
