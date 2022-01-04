Nosal leads Bergan's comeback over D-2 No. 5 Parkview Christian

Max Nosal scored 19 points to lead Bergan past Class D-2 No. 5 Parkview Christian in the third place game of the Knights holiday tournament Monday.

The senior scored 11 points in the third quarter to help the Knights overcome a three point halftime deficit and tie the game at 43-43.

Lucas Pruss scored five of his 10 points in the final frame while a Spencer Hamilton three-pointer stood as the difference as Bergan outscored Parkview 13-10 to secure the win over a ranked foe.

Hamilton finished with 10 points, connecting on three 3-pointers. Gavin Logemann added five points and 11 rebounds.

Bergan (4-5) travels to Homer Friday before hosting Arlington Saturday.

