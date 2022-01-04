 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Nosal leads Bergan's comeback over D-2 No. 5 Parkview Christian

  • 0

Max Nosal scored 19 points to lead Bergan past Class D-2 No. 5 Parkview Christian in the third place game of the Knights holiday tournament Monday. 

The senior scored 11 points in the third quarter to help the Knights overcome a three point halftime deficit and tie the game at 43-43. 

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local sports

Lucas Pruss scored five of his 10 points in the final frame while a Spencer Hamilton three-pointer stood as the difference as Bergan outscored Parkview 13-10 to secure the win over a ranked foe. 

Hamilton finished with 10 points, connecting on three 3-pointers. Gavin Logemann added five points and 11 rebounds.

Bergan (4-5) travels to Homer Friday before hosting Arlington Saturday. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bergan pushes past Plattsmouth

Bergan pushes past Plattsmouth

A 26-point outburst in the opening quarter allowed the Bergan girls to pull away from Plattsmouth 55-23 Tuesday in the Knights Ashland-Greenwo…

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News