FORT CALHOUN — Fremont Bergan cross country coach Wyatt Morse saw encouraging signs from his squads during Thursday’s Fort Calhoun Invitational.
“Our team ran their (personal records) today which is a start as we approach the (Centennial) conference and district meets,” he said.
Team scoring wasn’t available at press time, but Max Nosal paced the Bergan boys by finishing 15th in 18:45.
“Max ran well in the last 800 meters to get 15th,” Morse said. “He did what was asked and competed to the finish to get himself a medal.”
Brenton Pitt of the Knights was 32nd in 20:07 while Nathan Fuchs (20:45) and Sam Sleister (20:49) finished 41st and 42nd, respectively.
Keaton Miller of Bennington won the race in 17:02.80. Noah Kubat of Arlington finished third in 17:30.90. The Eagles also got ninth- and 10th-place finishes from Colby Grefe (18:19.70) and Sam Kubat (18:22.40). Alex Luttig was 14th in 18:39.60.
Jadin Ostrand led the Lady Knights. She placed 22nd in 23:22. Teammate Emma Larson was 28th in 24:29 while Lauren Carlson was 38th in 34:14.
“Even though we ran good times today, there is plenty of work still to do,” Morse said about his squads. “We have to start practicing better and working harder to improve. We had a good start to the year, but now those teams we were beating are passing us.”
Maddie Wilt of Douglas County West won the race in 20:09.30. Teammates Ellie McCarville (22:01.40) and Morgan Morrison (22:13.30) were seventh and 11th, respectively.
Elizabeth Morrison led Arlington by placing 19th in 22:59.80. Teammate Elizabeth Olson was 26th in 24:09. Kaylie Erwin was 32nd in 25:12 while Jordyn Hancock was 37th in 28:51.60.
In the boys junior varsity race, Spencer Hamilton of Bergan was 26th in 24:09 while Jobe Sullivan placed 28th in 24:17.
In middle school races, Britt Prince of Fremont won the girls race in 10:18.30. Teammate Maris Dahl was second in 11:04.20. Ayva Darmento of the Tigers placed sixth in 11:47.60 and Mallory Lackey was 18th in 12:46.50.
Mia Cortes of Bergan placed fourth in 11:43.
“I’m very happy with Mia,” Morse said. “She ran a really good race against some of the state’s best junior high girls, including that Fremont duo (Prince and Dahl).”
Sophie O’Neil was 37th in 13:23 and Kylie Sullivan placed 47th in 13:39.
Juan Gonzalez of Fremont was second in the boys race in 9:44.60.
The Bergan varsity squads will compete Thursday at the Lincoln Lutheran Invitational at Pioneers Park.