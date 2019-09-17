OMAHA — Fremont Bergan finished fifth in the boys division Monday of the Yutan Invitational at Walnut Grove Park.
Malcolm, on the strength of having three runners in the top seven, won the team title with 21 points. Douglas County West was second with 22. The Knights finished with 117.
Freshman Max Nosal led the Knights by placing 20th in 20:19. Teammate Nathan Fuchs was 36th in 22:12. Spencer Hamilton (61st in 25:24), Sam Sleister (37th in 22:17 and Jobe Sullivan (62nd in 25:27) also competed for Bergan.
Bergan coach Wyatt Morse said he was disappointed in the Knights’ level of competitiveness.
“We had been going out and really excited to compete, (but) for whatever reason we were not ready to go,” Morse said. “I need to do a better job of preparing them. We ran our fastest times of the year, but at the same time it was by far the easiest course we have raced on.”
Ryan McCardle of the Falcons won the race in 18:05. Teammate Nick Bennett was third in 18:25 while Caden Scott was fifth in 18:33. James Baker (14th in 19:42), Will Maca (22nd in 20:46) and Devin Lopeman (28th in 21:29) also competed for Douglas County West.
Bergan had three runners compete in the girls division. Jadin Ostrand was 26th in 26:04 while Emma Larson was 27th in 26:05. Lauren Carlson placed 49th in 35:15.
Douglas County West won the team championship with 20 points. Fort Calhoun (31) and Malcolm (57) were second and third, respectively.
All four DC West runners placed in the top 10. Maddie Wilt led the way by placing first in 21:39. Ellie McCarville was fourth in 22:50 while Paxton Paulson was sixth in 23:37. Morgan Morrison finished ninth in 23:44.
Morse said he is looking forward to Bergan competing Sept. 26 at the Fort Calhoun Invitational.
“We are at the halfway point in our season and it doesn’t get any easier,” he said. “Luckily we get a chance to get back to work during practices for the next week. Hopefully we can have a better showing next time out.”
Yutan Invitational
Girls Team Scoring — Douglas County West 20, Fort Calhoun 31, Malcolm 57, Ashland-Greenwood 74, East Butler 84, Louisville 86,Concordia 119,Palmyra 132, Weeping Water 158.
Boys Team Scoring — Malcolm 21, Douglas County West 22, Fort Calhoun 63, Freeman 81, Fremont Bergan 117, Yutan 129,Weeping Water 136, East Butler 138, Louisville 170, Ashland-Greenwood 293.