NSAA announces Fall Academic All-State awards
  • Updated
The Nebraska School Activities Association along with the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association announced the 2020 Fall Academic All-State honorees Wednesday.

To be eligible for the award, a nominated student must be a varsity player or organizational leader with a significant role on the team and a grade point average of 93% or 3.7 on a 4.0-scale.

Area award winners are listed below:

Archbishop Bergan

Boys Cross Country—Carter Demuth, Samuel Sleister

Girls Cross Country—Emma Larson, Jadin Ostrand

Football—Shea Gossett, Cal Janke

Girls Golf—Olivia Fedde, Jocelyn Kumm

Volleyball—Lauren Baker, Kaitlyn Mlnarik

Arlington

Boys Cross Country—Colby Grefe, Barrett Nielsen

Girls Cross Country—Brynn Eckhart

Football—Joshua Miller, Braden Monke

Girls Golf—Charlie Hendry, Ema Horner

Softball—Julia Landauer, Kiersten Taylor

Volleyball—Claire Allen, Kailynn Gubbels

Cedar Bluffs

Football—Hunter Griffis

Girls Golf—Jonnie Mahrt

Volleyball—Skylar Shanahan, Kalley Sukstorf

Fremont

Boys Cross Country—Owen Wagner, Carter Waters

Girls Cross Country—Mara Hemmer, Emily Nau

Football—Dawson Glause, Conner Richmond

Girls Golf—Maggie Norris, Alyssa Walters

Softball—Ella Cooper, Mallory Schleicher

Boys Tennis—Alex Bigsby, Shane Miller

Unified Bowling—Alexis Bazer, Cole Macaluso

Volleyball—Haley Bogenreif, Elise Estudillo

Logan View

Boys Cross Country—Kayl Francis, Samuel Peters

Girls Cross Country—Maelee Beacom, Brooklyn Reynolds

Football—Riley Hoetfelker, Dru Mueller

Softball—Valerie Uehling

Volleyball—Grace Schlueter, Sophia Vacha

North Bend Central

Boys Cross Country—Grant Peters, Jaxon Wietfeld

Girls Cross Country—Aleya Bourek, Sydney Emanuel

Football—Jarrett Poessnecker, Austin Taylor

Softball—Kelsi Korth, Daniel Richardson

Unified Bowling—Alex Cosgrove, Nathaniel McDonald

Volleyball Kaitlyn—Emanuel Madelyn-Gaughen

Scribner-Snyder

Softball—Cailey Stout

