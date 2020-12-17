NSAA announces Fall Academic All-State awards

The Nebraska School Activities Association along with the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association announced the 2020 Fall Academic All-State honorees Wednesday.
To be eligible for the award, a nominated student must be a varsity player or organizational leader with a significant role on the team and a grade point average of 93% or 3.7 on a 4.0-scale.
Area award winners are listed below:
Archbishop Bergan
Boys Cross Country—Carter Demuth, Samuel Sleister
Girls Cross Country—Emma Larson, Jadin Ostrand
Football—Shea Gossett, Cal Janke
Girls Golf—Olivia Fedde, Jocelyn Kumm
Volleyball—Lauren Baker, Kaitlyn Mlnarik
Arlington
Boys Cross Country—Colby Grefe, Barrett Nielsen
Girls Cross Country—Brynn Eckhart
Football—Joshua Miller, Braden Monke
Girls Golf—Charlie Hendry, Ema Horner
Softball—Julia Landauer, Kiersten Taylor
Volleyball—Claire Allen, Kailynn Gubbels
Cedar Bluffs
Football—Hunter Griffis
Girls Golf—Jonnie Mahrt
Volleyball—Skylar Shanahan, Kalley Sukstorf
Fremont
Boys Cross Country—Owen Wagner, Carter Waters
Girls Cross Country—Mara Hemmer, Emily Nau
Football—Dawson Glause, Conner Richmond
Girls Golf—Maggie Norris, Alyssa Walters
Softball—Ella Cooper, Mallory Schleicher
Boys Tennis—Alex Bigsby, Shane Miller
Unified Bowling—Alexis Bazer, Cole Macaluso
Volleyball—Haley Bogenreif, Elise Estudillo
Logan View
Boys Cross Country—Kayl Francis, Samuel Peters
Girls Cross Country—Maelee Beacom, Brooklyn Reynolds
Football—Riley Hoetfelker, Dru Mueller
Softball—Valerie Uehling
Volleyball—Grace Schlueter, Sophia Vacha
North Bend Central
Boys Cross Country—Grant Peters, Jaxon Wietfeld
Girls Cross Country—Aleya Bourek, Sydney Emanuel
Football—Jarrett Poessnecker, Austin Taylor
Softball—Kelsi Korth, Daniel Richardson
Unified Bowling—Alex Cosgrove, Nathaniel McDonald
Volleyball Kaitlyn—Emanuel Madelyn-Gaughen
Scribner-Snyder
Softball—Cailey Stout
