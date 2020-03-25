NSAA extends suspension to May 1

The slim chances that high school spring sports would happen this year took another blow on Wednesday as the NSAA announced an extension to the current suspension to May 1.

The original suspension began on March 16 and was slated to be lifted on March 30 for practices to resume for soccer, baseball, girls tennis, boys golf and track and field.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The NSAA added the stoppage, which includes practices, could be extended if the conditions warrant.

After officials re-evaluated the situation, the suspension was extended.

If play were to resume on May 1, it would all but eliminate regular season play with soccer districts slated to begin on May 2 and baseball districts scheduled to start May 8.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0