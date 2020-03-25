NSAA extends suspension to May 1
View Comments
editor's pick top story

NSAA extends suspension to May 1

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
FRE_032520_B1_NSAA_p1

A dugout at the Schilke Field sits empty on March 16. The NSAA extended its suspension of high school sports to May 1 on Wednesday.

 Randy Speer, Fremont Tribune

The slim chances that high school spring sports would happen this year took another blow on Wednesday as the NSAA announced an extension to the current suspension to May 1.

The original suspension began on March 16 and was slated to be lifted on March 30 for practices to resume for soccer, baseball, girls tennis, boys golf and track and field.

The NSAA added the stoppage, which includes practices, could be extended if the conditions warrant.

After officials re-evaluated the situation, the suspension was extended.

If play were to resume on May 1, it would all but eliminate regular season play with soccer districts slated to begin on May 2 and baseball districts scheduled to start May 8.

This story will be updated.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News