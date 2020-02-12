NSAA releases 2020-21 football schedules

Millard South advanced to the championship semifinals where they were defeated by eventual runner-up Omaha Westside. Grand Island was defeated by Millard South in the quarterfinals. Omaha North and Pius were the last two teams to make the playoffs as the No. 15 and 16 seeds, respectively. Both lost in the first round.

"One of the first things that jumps out about our schedule is that it will be very challenging. David City Aquinas and Oakland-Craig are in our district and are perennial top-5 programs. Then, Yutan and (Grand Island Central Catholic) have a ton of talent and experience coming back and will be playoff teams. Lincoln Lutheran drops down from C1 with a lot of young talent returning and will probably make the playoffs. Tekamah-Herman and David City Public have been improving over the last couple of years and will be competitive as well," Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. "As soon as our schedule got released, our kids were buzzing with excitement around school. We get to play some conference schools we don't normally play in football and get to see some places where we don't normally visit. We are excited to get to work and excited about the challenges in front of us."