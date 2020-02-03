{{featured_button_text}}
Oakland-Craig

Oakland-Craig cruised to a 73-43 win over Tekamah-Herman recently in boys basketball action.

Colton Thomsen scored 16 points and Wyatt Seagren added 13 for O-C to lead 13 players in the scoring column.

Colton and Carson Thomsen led the Knights with 3 rebounds apiece. Jaron Meyer led with three assists.

OAKLAND-CRAIG 73, TEKAMAH-HERMAN 43

Oakland-Craig 24 15 22 12 --73 
Tekamah-Herman 3 11 11 18--43 

OAKLAND-CRAIG--Gunnar Ray 4, Colton Thomsen 16, Grady Gatewood 2, Blake Johnson 8, Carson Thomsen 8, Jaron Meyer 4, Ian Lundquist 2, Trey Deemer 2, Amon Bryan 4, Coulter Thiele 5, Caden Nelson 4, Mike Maline 1, Wyatt Seagren 13.

TEKAMAH-HERMAN--Eldridge Jensen 3, Brock Rogers 30, Clay Beaumont 6, No. 12 4.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments