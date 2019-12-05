OAKLAND -- Oakland-Craig's three returning starters will look to build on the Lady Knights' third-place finish in the 2019 Class C-2 state basketball tournament.
Senior Kennedy Benne is back after averaging 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game last season. Senior Mya Guzinski (3.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, and 4.3 apg) and junior Jeanina Blahak (4.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg) also return.
Junior Makenna Pearson (2.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg) is also expected to play a key role.
Anderson has high praise for the veterans, including Benne. The all-stater bounced back from a knee injury as a sophomore to give the Lady Knights another solid scorer with Dacey Nelson last season.
"Kennedy will be our team leader. Mya is our floor general and our best defender. We need her to step up her scoring this year,” Anderson said. “Our two posts (Blahak and Pearson) really played well at the state tourney last year. They have improved a lot and if they can consistently finish around the rim, we will be in good shape.”
You have free articles remaining.
With each player bringing a unique skill set to the table, Anderson believes that this team can accomplish big things in 2019-20.
“Our girls want to get back to the (East Husker) conference finals and compete for a conference title," he said. "That will be tough as we will have some very good teams in our conference. After getting to play three games at the state tournament last year, the girls' No. 1 goal is to get back down to Lincoln. This group has played a lot of basketball in the offseason to try to accomplish both of these goals.”
Anderson said the Lady Knights' defense could be the key to the team's success.
“Right now I feel we have a good core of girls that are really good basketball players," he said. "They are a group that works really hard. Our goal is to play great man-to-man defense and have that help create offense for us. I think we are a group that should be competitive each night we play, how far we go will depend on the improvement we make during the season, but the potential is there to have a very good season.”