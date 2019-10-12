OAKLAND -- Class C-2's fourth-ranked Oakland-Craig jumped on No. 6 Fremont Bergan quickly Friday night and the visitors never recovered.
Coulter Thiele had a pair of touchdowns runs to help O-C to a 30-0 lead in the first quarter and Coach Joe Anderson's team went on to record a 52-0 win.
Oakland-Craig used as potent running attack to improve to 7-0. Jaron Meyer led the way with 144 yards and three touchdowns on just four carries. O-C finished with 333 yards on the ground while Bergan was limited to 31 yards on 23 carries.
Bergan coach Seth Mruz said O-C controlled the line of scrimmage.
“We came out flat tonight," Mruz said. "We got physically beat up early in the game and didn’t know how to respond to it. I take responsibility for that as a coach, as I did not have our guys mentally and physically ready to play this football game.”
Bergan was held to 122 yards in total offense. Jake Ridder was 10 of 23 passing for 72 yards and freshman Cooper Weitzel connected on 3 of 5 attempts for 29 yards. Ridder also led the ground game with 24 yards on 10 carries.
Shea Gossett was Bergan's top receiver with 54 yards on four receptions. Jackson Gilfry had five catches for 15 yards.
“We let some early miscues get into our heads and we lacked any fight," Mruz said. "What could go wrong did go wrong and we totally shut down. When you come out and play a big-time football game you have to do the little things right to set up the big plays. We were not able to do that tonight.”
Thiele's TD runs of 36 and 15 yards, coupled with a pair of Meyer two-point conversion runs put O-C up 16-0. Quarterback Colton Thomsen then connected with Caden Nelson for an 8-yard touchdown pass. Meyer added a 16-yard scoring run that was followed by Ian Lundquist's two-point conversion to make it 30-0 heading to the second quarter.
Lundquist's 1-yard scoring run and his two-point conversion made it 38-0 at halftime.
Meyer finished the scoring with scoring runs of 40 and 81 yards in the third quarter.
Lundquist rushed for 88 yards on 12 carries for O-C. Thiele added 50 yards on six attempts.
AJ Walter led the Bergan defense with six tackles, including three solo stops. Jarett Boggs had five tackles.
The loss drops Bergan to 6-1 with a game scheduled for Friday night in Fremont against top-ranked BRLD.
“This game is not indicative of our program’s standards and we have to bounce back next week against another tough opponent," Mruz said. "This next week will tell us a lot about who we are as a football team. How do we respond after getting punched in the mouth and knocked out? Ultimately it falls back on me, I did not put our kids in a position to succeed tonight, but we can’t let this game define our season.”
Mike Brands and Nelson had seven tackles apiece for O-C. Oakland-Craig, 7-0, plays Friday night at Yutan.