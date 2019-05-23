KEARNEY -- Ian Lundquist helped Oakland-Craig to a third-place finish Wednesday during the Class C state golf tournament at Meadowlark Hills.
Lundquist and Eli Fox of Grand Island Central Catholic tied for second place with a 5-over-par 76. Preston Carbaugh of Cambridge was the meet medalist with a 74.
GICC won the team championship with a 324 while Battle Creek was second at 325. Oakland-Craig shot a 349.
Other scores for Oakland-Craig included: Thomas Maline, 87; Colton Thomsen, 89; Gunnar Ray, 97; and Jared Mulder, 99.
Jake Hagerbaumer of Logan View finished with a 77, including a 37 on the back nine. The sophomore tied Riley Kuehn of Hartington Cedar Catholic and Jack Goering of GICC for fifth place.
Yutan finished 12th in the tied standings with a 378. Will Elgert paced the Chieftains by finishing in a ninth-place tie with an 81.
Yutan's other competitors were: Brady Timm, 95; Joel Pleskac, 99; Will Hays, 103; and Sam Petersen, 111.
In Class B, Elkhorn Mount Michael's Luke Gutschewski, the son of former Husker and professional Scott Gutschewski, shot a 1-under 71 to earn medalist honors at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
Gutschewski, a sophomore, made three birdies, including one on the 380-yard 16th hole to put himself in contention for the victory.
North Platte shot a 326 to win the team title while Adams Central was two strokes back. Defending champion York was third at 339 and Omaha Skutt was fourth at 340.
Wahoo Neumann finished fifth with a 341. The Cavaliers were led by Patrick Kenney and Lauren Thiele. Both shot an 84 to tie for 16th place. Teague Stewart of West Point-Beemer also shot an 84.
Boston Pentico of Neumann tied for 26th with an 87.