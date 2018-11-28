OAKLAND -- After falling to eventual Class C-2 State Champion Centennial in the state football semifinals just a few weeks ago, many of the same student athletes at Oakland-Craig will look to continue their success on the basketball court.
This year’s basketball squad features an experienced senior class that will look to lead O-C after losing much of the team’s scoring from a 16-10 squad a season ago.
“Having returning experience is always a good thing,” Oakland-Craig head coach Aaron Meyer said. “A lot of our guys had a heck of a year in football, so I’m interested to see how that toughness and success level transfers over to hoops.”
The Knights will rely on a deep 12th-grade class featuring quick guards Garrison Dodge and Robby Mayberry and size across the frontcourt with Jared Mulder and Tyson Harney at forward and junior Wyatt Seagren at center.
“Wyatt is a big kid with long arms and I’m not 100 percent sure if he’s done growing yet,” Meyer said. “He’ll block a lot of shots and be a force inside.”
Meyer says that the 6-foot-6 junior who averaged 7.5 points and 5.8 rebounds as a sophomore will be relied on to be an inside scorer for the Knights this season.
The Knights also hope to see senior center Cole Bures return during the season.
“He had a few injuries in football that we are hoping to see him recover from so he can help us in the post as well,” Meyer said.
Along with Seagren, the Knights' junior class will feature Colton Thomsen and Ian Lundquist. Both will provided depth and experience.
“We are pretty deep and balance. I think we just need consistent scoring,” Meyer said. “We have good senior leadership out of this class of boys. We just need guys to step up and put the ball in the basket.”
The Knights leading returning scorer is the 5-9 Dodge, who finished his junior season averaging 9.1 points per game along with 2 assists and 2 steals per game. Fellow senior Mulder will also look to make an impact offensively after averaging 5.5 points per game.
While Oakland-Craig will rely heavily on an experienced senior class, a pair of sophomores Jaron Meyer and Coulter Thiele will also look to make contributions.
“I think both of those guys can have an impact for us. We really have a crew of younger players that are looking to find their niche this year,” he said.
Meyer says that while the school’s long football season has put guys behind when it comes to early-season practice, he expects his guys to respond once the competition begins.
“We hope to prepare them for each opponent and go in with a mindset that we can win every game,” he said. “In the end, I want our guys to play their best. I don't ask for any more than that. “
The Knights begin their season at 7:30 Thursday night at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.