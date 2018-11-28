OAKLAND -- After injuries to key players derailed the Oakland-Craig girls basketball season a year ago, the Lady Knights will look to get back on track as they are full strength for 2018-19.
After losing Fremont Tribune All-Area guard Dacey Nelson to a knee injury before the 2017-18 season began, the Lady Knights hardly skipped a beat early on last season. Kennedy Benne stepped in and took over the lead scoring role as Oakland-Craig got off to an 11-2.
“It was a unique situation last year,” Oakland-Craig Head Coach Joe Anderson said. “We lost Dacey before the season started and were still kind of rolling along.”
After losing their 23-point-per-game scorer before the season began, the Lady Knights suffered another devastating blow as Benne, who was averaging better than 20 points a game, suffered a season-ending knee injury midway through 2017-18.
“That was obviously tough and it took us some time to adjust, but we went into a bit of a tailspin after she got injured,” Anderson said.
After losing both Nelson and Benne last year, the pair of high scoring guards will look to stay healthy and lead the Lady Knights in 2018-19.
“They are both practicing and are ready to go,” Anderson said.
Nelson recently signed to play basketball for Hillsdale College in Michigan. The Chargers are a NCAA Division II program.
While the loss of Nelson and Benne created an offensive void during the second half of last season, it did provide an opportunity for younger players to gain an abundance of experience, Anderson said.
“During that time the other girls had a lot put on their shoulders and they got more comfortable with having to score and handle the ball in those situations,” he said. “They had to shoulder the weight and got a lot better because of it.”
Along with Nelson and Benne leading the charge, the Knights will again feature a guard-heavy rotation with seniors Natalia McNeil, Grace Pille, and Ashley Denton expected to make contributions with junior Mya Guzinski.
“We have been really guard-oriented the past couple years, and that is probably not going to change much,” Anderson said. “They are all very capable and just give us a lot of experience and depth this year.”
Along with a stable of capable guards anchoring the Lady Knights, this year’s squad will also include a frontcourt led by senior Ellie Weitzenkamp, junior Sam Linder, and sophomore Makenna Pearson.
“Makenna started a lot of games for us last year as a freshman and gives us size in the middle,” Anderson said.
The Lady Knights will look to get off to a strong start as they head to Logan View/Scribner-Snyder for their season opener on Thursday.
“We have really high expectations this year,” Anderson said. “We should be able to score some points and want to really make it tough for teams defensively—they’re looking forward to get out there.”