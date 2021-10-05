 Skip to main content
O'Neil, Demuth medal for Bergan at conference meet
  Updated
The Bergan cross country team brought back a medalist on both the girls and boys team from the Centennial Conference championship Tuesday at Pioneers Park.

Sophie O’Neil ran a 24:18.46 to finish 15th, becoming a two-time conference medalist as a sophomore.

Carter Demuth placed on the boys side, running a 19:27.41 to take 15th. He is the first boys conference medalist for the Knights since 2018.

As a team, Bergan finish fifth with a team score of 100. Lincoln Christian won the team title with a 14.

Sam Sleister finished just outside of the top 15, clocking in at 19:42.54 in 18th place.

Brothers Brayden Fuchs and Nathan Fuchs finished back to back with Brayden clocking in at 20:51.37 in 36th and Nathan in 37th in 20:54.11.

Damian Flores logged at 21:19.07 to finish 42nd.

