O'Neil makes history at conference meet

Fremont Bergan's Sophie O'Neil made a bit of history Tuesday afternoon at the Centenital Conference meet at Pioneers Park.

The freshman became the first Lady Knight runner since 2010 and just the ninth overall to secure a conference medal as she finished 14th in a time of 23:44.

Jadin Ostrand claimed a 22nd place finish in 25:29 and Emma Larson was six spots back in 28th in 26:16.

On the boys side, Sam Sleister paced the Knights with a 21:29 for 39th place.

Carter Demuth and Nathan Fuchs finished back-to-back in 41st and 42nd with times of 21:48 and 21:50, respectively.

Brenton Pitt logged a time of 22:46.15 to finish 49th. Damian Flores clocked in at 23:16 for 51st and Jobe Sullivan in 24:03 for 56th.

Adam Wiese ran in the boys junior varsity race and took 57th in 34:01.

Bergan will get a look at its district course Thursday as the Knights will run in the McCool Junction Invite before heading back down to McCool for districts on Oct. 15.

