O'Neil paces Bergan XC at Fort Calhoun

Sophie O’Neil was Fremont Bergan’s best finisher at the Fort Calhoun Invite Thursday, claiming a 14th place finish in 23:40.

Jadin Ostrand finished in 20th with a time of 24:35 while Emaa Larson took 23rd in 25:47.

On the boys side, Sam Sleister took 26th in a time of 20:15 to be the first Knight across the finish line.

Brenton Pitt logged a 21:10 to finish 39th followed by Nathan Fuchs in 42nd in 21:14. Carter Demuth claimed 45th in 21:52 and Jobe Sullivan rounded out the team score in 50th in 27:55.

Bergan took eighth in the boys team standing with a score 152.

Fremont Bergan will run at the Lincoln Lutheran Invite on Thursday at Pioneers Park.

Boys medalists