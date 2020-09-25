O'Neil paces Bergan XC at Fort Calhoun

Sophie O’Neil was Fremont Bergan’s best finisher at the Fort Calhoun Invite Thursday, claiming a 14th place finish in 23:40.
Jadin Ostrand finished in 20th with a time of 24:35 while Emaa Larson took 23rd in 25:47.
On the boys side, Sam Sleister took 26th in a time of 20:15 to be the first Knight across the finish line.
Brenton Pitt logged a 21:10 to finish 39th followed by Nathan Fuchs in 42nd in 21:14. Carter Demuth claimed 45th in 21:52 and Jobe Sullivan rounded out the team score in 50th in 27:55.
Bergan took eighth in the boys team standing with a score 152.
Fremont Bergan will run at the Lincoln Lutheran Invite on Thursday at Pioneers Park.
Boys medalists
1. Jacob Rupp, Fort Calhoun, 17:07.30; 2. Ryan McArdle, Douglas County West, 17:47.90; 3. A.J. Raszler, Platteview, 17:51.40; 4. Lance Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 17:55.30; 5. Parker Gaston, Douglas County West, 17:55.80;6. Talon Ball, Louisville, 18:00.20; 7. Jesus Zavala III, Wayne, 18:15.30; 8. Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 18:16.00; 9. Colby Grefe, Arlington, 18:32.50; 10. Jaxson Barnes, Louisville, 18:41.50; 11. John McKennan, Fort Calhoun, 18:42.40; 12. Eric Heard, Louisville, 18:50.60; 13. Nolan May, Arlington, 18:55.70; 14. Ryan Tolliver, Platteview, 18:55.90; 15. Connor Flesner, Arlington, 19:04.60.
Boys Team scores
1. Fort Calhoun 24; 2. Louisville 44; 3. Douglas County West 45; 4. Arlington Public 58; 5. Platteview 61; 6. Wayne 106; 7. Yutan 115; 8. Archbishop Bergan 152.
Girls medalists
1. Bria Bench, Fort Calhoun, 20:38.70; 2. Izzie Clarke, Platteview, 21:12.60; 3. Olivia Lawrence, Platteview, 21:22.80; 4. Dala Drowne, Fort Calhoun, 21:35.10; 5. Olivia Malousek, Douglas County West, 21:39.30; 6. Paxton Paulson, Douglas County West, 21:53.30; 7. Laura Hasemann, Wayne, 21:56.30; 8. Morgan Morrison, Douglas County West, 21:58.40; 9. Frantzdie Barner, Wayne, 22:22.60; 10. Abaigeal Aydt, Douglas County West, 22:46.50; 11. Natalie Darrough, College View Academy, 22:58.70; 12. Tessa Skelton, Fort Calhoun, 23:02.90; 13. Katie Carlson, College View Academy, 23:29.60; 14. Sophie O'Neil, Archbishop Bergan, 23:40.60; 15. Brynn Eckhart, Arlington, 23:50.80.
Girls team scores
1. Douglas County West 29; 2. Fort Calhoun 31; 3. Platteview 31; 4. Wayne 45.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!