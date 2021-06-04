Opening inning onslaught leads to First State Bank Post 20 seniors win

The First State Bank Post 20 seniors certainly made sure to pack their offense for the Veterans Classic.
Another double-digit offensive explosion allowed FSB to remain perfect in pool play following a 15-0 win over the Post 320 Shooters Friday.
First State Bank put up 12 runs in the opening frame to cruise to the win in four innings.
The first four Post 20 batters reached on free passes with Cal Janke wearing a pitch to score the opening run of the day.
Sam Gifford cleared the bases with a three RBI triple starting a string of nine-straight batters reaching base.
Back-to-back singles by Landon Mueller and Jack Cooper plus Conner Richmond wearing a pitch reloaded the bases for First State Bank.
Dawson Glause drew a bases loaded walk to plate the sixth run of the frame.
Jax Sorensen matched Gifford with a bases clearing triple to extend Post 20’s lead to 9-0.
A single by Carter Sintek followed by back-to-back doubles from Janke and Camden McKenzie set the score at 12-0.
The opening inning onslaught was more than enough offense for starter Hunter Mueller.
Mueller worked 2 2/3 innings allowing just one hit before yielding to Richmond, who finished out the shutout.
FSB tacked on a run in the second with Janke driving in Brady Millard, who reached on a one-double.
A two-out triple in the fourth off the bat of McKenzie capped off Post 20’s scoring in the fourth, bringing in Glause, who started the inning off with a single.
McKenzie ended the day 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a triple and a team-high four RBI.
Through three games in South Dakota, First State Bank is averaging over 14 runs per game.
First State Bank will square off against Laramie, Wyoming at 8 a.m. MT/ 9 a.m. CT then finish off the day at 8 p.m. MT/9 p.m. CT against the Post 22 Hardhats to finish off the pool play portion of the tournament.