Opening inning onslaught leads to First State Bank Post 20 seniors win

The First State Bank Post 20 seniors certainly made sure to pack their offense for the Veterans Classic.

Another double-digit offensive explosion allowed FSB to remain perfect in pool play following a 15-0 win over the Post 320 Shooters Friday.

First State Bank put up 12 runs in the opening frame to cruise to the win in four innings.

The first four Post 20 batters reached on free passes with Cal Janke wearing a pitch to score the opening run of the day.

Sam Gifford cleared the bases with a three RBI triple starting a string of nine-straight batters reaching base.

Back-to-back singles by Landon Mueller and Jack Cooper plus Conner Richmond wearing a pitch reloaded the bases for First State Bank.

Dawson Glause drew a bases loaded walk to plate the sixth run of the frame.

Jax Sorensen matched Gifford with a bases clearing triple to extend Post 20’s lead to 9-0.

A single by Carter Sintek followed by back-to-back doubles from Janke and Camden McKenzie set the score at 12-0.

The opening inning onslaught was more than enough offense for starter Hunter Mueller.