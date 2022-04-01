Ortmeier's early ascension aided by growth spurt

Carson Ortmeier’s shot put performance last year at the state track meet has been stuck on the junior’s mind since last May.

“I’ve had a grudge coming back after scratching all three at state last year,” Ortmeier said. “I thought I could have done a lot better at state, so it’s hovered over my head.”

He’s on track to do more than just land his throws at the state meet by the time May rolls around.

Ortmeier broke into the Knights All-Time record book Wednesday at the Snow Melt Invite in West Point, with a pair of runner-up finishes in the field.

The junior took second in the shot put with a throw of 51’2”, the tenth best throw of all time for the Knights.

In the discus, he landed his second place throw at 140’10”.

Aiding Ortmeier’s rise has been aided by a growth spurt that took him from 5’9” and 140 pounds to now being listed at 6’1” and 185 pounds.

“All my lifts have improved so much and everyone has noticed that I’ve been getting a lot bigger,” Ortmeier said.

That coupled with offseason training has allowed him to turn his sights towards climbing the program’s record board and earning a spot on the state podium.

“I’d like to hit our school record for shot put, that’s what I’m going for in the shot,” Ortmeier said. “I hadn’t even thought about discus, I didn’t know I’d be throwing in the one-fourtys today.”

Ortmeier is one of four returning state qualifiers for the Knights alongside the McIntyre brothers—senior Koa and junior Kade—and Kaitlyn Mlnarik.

“The expectations for them are pretty high,” said Bergan coach TJ Folkers

Kade won the 100m dash in West Point with an 11.24 and the 200m dash in 23.42.

“We will see if can push his brother time and place wise,” Folkers said.

As a sophomore, he qualified to state as part of the Knights 4x100m team, which only returns both of the McIntyre brothers.

Folkers said Bergan is looking to reload the group with Alex Painter and newcomer Trevor Brainard.

Painter took third in the long jump with a leap of 18’9” and sixth in the triple jump at the meet Wednesday.

Koa has not run yet this spring following an injury at the state wrestling tournament, but is set to return to the Knights line-up.

Mlnarik opener her season with a third place finish in the 800m in 2:33.25 and runner-up in the 1600m 5:50.72.

Sophie O’Neil took third in the 3200m with a 14:19.57.

Olivia Fedde, in her first year in track as a junior, took eighth in the 200m dash and fifth in the pole vault at 6’6”.

“She has ran two races and medaled in both, so we are excited to see what she can do,” Folker said.

Avery Gossett returns as a sophomore, taking sixth in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump.

Bergan returns to the track at 1 p.m. Monday at North Bend Central.

