OSA Crusaders finish 2nd

Four Fremont High School freshmen-to-be competed this summer for the OSA Crusaders' 14U National Team. The OSA girls and boys programs were invited as one of the 32 programs to join the official Adidas Gauntlet program. The 14U squad played up all summer on the prep circuit and won the 15U Adidas Regional Tournament in Dallas and earned a runner-up finish at the Adidas Summer Championship in Kansas City. On July 26-29, the Crusaders finished second in the 15U division of the Adidas Gauntlet National Championships in Atlanta. They lost by three points to a team from New England in the finals. Team members, from left, are: Kylie Phillips (Fremont), Bailey Kissinger (Hastings St. Cecilia), Macy Bryant (Fremont), Taylor McCabe (Fremont), Meredith Reiker (Valley High in Des Moines, Iowa), Brooklyn Wrice (Papillion-La Vista) and Mya Larson (Fremont).