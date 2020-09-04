Ostrand, Larson lead Bergan cross county at Wisner meet

Fremont Bergan’s Jadin Ostrand led the Lady Knights at Thursday’s meet at Indian Trails Country Club, finishing 9th.
“I thought our girls performed really well and the guys ran a lot of fast times,” coach Wyatt Morse said. “We just have a lot of work to do to be competitive as a team and even as individuals on the boys side.”
Ostrand clocked in at 25:27.15.
“Jadin looked the best her last mile, maybe not time-wise, but just her form and her level of confidence out there,” Morse said. “She knew what she could do and what she had to do to get a place that she wanted.”
Emma Larson finished just outside of the top 15, checking in at 26:35.74.
“Emma is really consistent,” Morse said. “That’s kind of nice having someone you know what you are going to get each week.”
Both are coming off state meet appearances last season and are looking to repeat the trip this year as seniors. Both have been running for the Lady Knights since middle school
“They are very experienced, they know what it takes,” Morse said.
Sophia O’Neil took home a 27th place finish in her first varsity meet as a freshman.
“She has put a lot of time in this summer,” Morse said.
The freshman was up in contention for a medal for the majority of the race before running out of gas in the final 500m due to dehydration, Morse said.
“She had the guts to finish and found a way to get across the finish line,” Morse said.
With the Class D rule change over the summer—changing team scoring from top five finishers to the top three finishers to count for the team scoring—Morse feels like his squad will be able to contend for more team plaques.
“That helps a team like us who has small numbers,” Morse said. “We haven’t had a girls team really be competitive just because of our numbers. I’m hoping to do some good things (with the ability to record a team score).”
Sam Sleister led the Knights with a 32nd place finish in 21:51.48. Nathan Fuchs turned in a 22:39.77 to take 50th with Carter Demuth five spots behind Fuchs in 55th with a 22:52.24.
Brenton Pitt logged a time of 23:11.46 and Damian Flores crossed the finish line in 24:18.28.
Bergan will host a home invite Thursday at Camp Calvin Crest.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!