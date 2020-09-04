Ostrand, Larson lead Bergan cross county at Wisner meet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont Bergan’s Jadin Ostrand led the Lady Knights at Thursday’s meet at Indian Trails Country Club, finishing 9th.

“I thought our girls performed really well and the guys ran a lot of fast times,” coach Wyatt Morse said. “We just have a lot of work to do to be competitive as a team and even as individuals on the boys side.”

Ostrand clocked in at 25:27.15.

“Jadin looked the best her last mile, maybe not time-wise, but just her form and her level of confidence out there,” Morse said. “She knew what she could do and what she had to do to get a place that she wanted.”

Emma Larson finished just outside of the top 15, checking in at 26:35.74.

“Emma is really consistent,” Morse said. “That’s kind of nice having someone you know what you are going to get each week.”

Both are coming off state meet appearances last season and are looking to repeat the trip this year as seniors. Both have been running for the Lady Knights since middle school

“They are very experienced, they know what it takes,” Morse said.

Sophia O’Neil took home a 27th place finish in her first varsity meet as a freshman.