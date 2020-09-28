Owen Wagner, Lady Tigers claim first at third COVID Conference meet

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont senior Owen Wagner went off in style at the final home meet of his career, winning the COVID Conference’s third race of the season hosted at the Fremont Middle School Saturday with a time of 16:07.99.

“It’s always great to see a senior at his last home invite get to go out on top,” coach Sean McMahon said. “I thought he ran really smart. He went out with the leaders but then he let the rubber band stretch a little bit.”

Wagner stayed with the top pack, but lagged off the lead for the opening kilometer.

“Just seeing my guys next to me, Carter (Waters) and Zac (McGeorge), I was able to relax and stay smooth and know that there was still a lot of race left,” Wagner said.

The senior saw his opening in the final stretch of the race as the course looped back around by the socially distant spectators.

“About a mile left, I felt (Millard West’s Sam Kirchner) start to hurt and seeing the crowd got me going and got a little adrenaline,” Wagner said. “I felt him falling off and knew it was my time to go.”

Wagner’s 16:07 is his best time of the season and allowed him to claim his second individual win of the year.