Owen Wagner, Lady Tigers claim first at third COVID Conference meet

Fremont senior Owen Wagner went off in style at the final home meet of his career, winning the COVID Conference’s third race of the season hosted at the Fremont Middle School Saturday with a time of 16:07.99.
“It’s always great to see a senior at his last home invite get to go out on top,” coach Sean McMahon said. “I thought he ran really smart. He went out with the leaders but then he let the rubber band stretch a little bit.”
Wagner stayed with the top pack, but lagged off the lead for the opening kilometer.
“Just seeing my guys next to me, Carter (Waters) and Zac (McGeorge), I was able to relax and stay smooth and know that there was still a lot of race left,” Wagner said.
The senior saw his opening in the final stretch of the race as the course looped back around by the socially distant spectators.
“About a mile left, I felt (Millard West’s Sam Kirchner) start to hurt and seeing the crowd got me going and got a little adrenaline,” Wagner said. “I felt him falling off and knew it was my time to go.”
Wagner’s 16:07 is his best time of the season and allowed him to claim his second individual win of the year.
“He knows his ability really, really well and it was great to see it come together today,” McMahon said.
This was the first race ever held at the Fremont Middle School, leaving the home Tigers without the typical home course advantage of running on familiar terrain.
“We didn’t do anything differently than what we would have done if this was would have been Walnut Grove two weeks ago,” McMahon said. “We were definitely on the same playing field as everybody else. These were whole bunch of field that basically our kids had never stepped foot in before.”
Millard West nixed Fremont in the team standings by a point 30-31—the first meet this year the Tigers didn’t claim the team trophy.
McGeorge and Waters weren’t far off Wagner’s pace with McGeorge clocking in at 16:35.41 for fourth and Waters two seconds behind for sixth.
Braden Taylor claimed a top 10 finish for Fremont coming in eight in 16:43.27.
Nolan Miller logged a 16:55.79 to take 12th.
Domingo Perez rounded out the Tigers team score and the top 15 in 15th with a time of 17:11.27.
On the girls side, the Lady Tigers pulled off its third team title of the year, but for the first time this season did not also claim the medalist spot.
“It was the best competition we’ve seen so far and it showed,” coach Jake Smrcina said. “Definitely the best individuals we’ve raced so far and it caused us to race differently.”
Senior Shelby Bracker claimed the top spot for Fremont with a third place finish in 19:21.40. Maris Dahl was right behind Bracker with a 19:28 to take fifth.
“I thought Maris ran really, really well,” Smrcina said.
Lucy Dillon made a late push to break into the top 10, claiming ninth in 19:57.10.
Mia Wagner logged a 20:01.8 to take 12th and Mara Hemmer got inside the top 15 with a 20:09 for 14th place.
Fremont edged out Papillion-La Vista by 17 points in the team standings, 43 to 60, for the team trophy.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!