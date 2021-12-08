Pair of Fremont relays swim automatic qualifying times against Norfolk

A pair of Fremont’s girls relay teams secured automatic state cut times in the Tigers second dual of the year.

The Tigers 200 freestyle relay of Jane Busboom, Charlotte Vech, Ryleigh Schroeter and Elisabeth Meyer put together a time of 1:57.91 to claim the race win and secure an auto bid.

The 200 Medley relay team of of Madelyn Buck, Elisabeth Meyer, Ryleigh Schroeter, and Karsen Jesse finished runner-up in the event, but clocked in with an automatic state time.

Fremont lost both of the team competitions, falling 93-83 on the girls side and 88-83 on the boys side.

The girls had three additional race winners with the 400 freestyle - Buck, Grace Blick, Lucy Dillon and Jesse - earning a coming from behind victory.

Vech won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:17.40 while Schroeter claimed the 100 backstroke in 1:03.90.

Fremont also had a handful of runner-up placements - Schroeter in the 200 IM, Buck in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:12 and the 100 butterfly in 1:12.8, Jesse in the 50 freestyle in 26.10, Meyer in the 100 freestyle in 58.8 and Busboom in the 500 freestyle in 6:02.6.

The boys team produced one relay win and five individual winners.

The relay squad of John Monson, Cade Arnett, Landon Lamson and Connor Christ won the 200 freestyle relay, clocking in at 1:38.30.

Monson took home two race wins, claiming the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.8 and the 500 freestyle in 5:21.4.

Lamson was also a dual race winner, sprinting through the 50 freestyle in 25.1 and the 100 backstroke in 1:02.6.

Christ was the final individual winner, clocking in at 2:00.1 in the 200 freestyle.

Fremont also had a handful of runner-up placements: the 200 medley relay - Devin Mark, Braeden Willnerd, Gabe Christ and Micah Moore - in 2:12.20, Gabe Chirst in the 200 IM in 2:28.30 and the 100 butterfly in 1:09.1, Cade Arnett in the 100 freestyle in 56.90 and the 400 freestyle relay in 3:38.70 swam by Arnett, Lamson, Connor Christ and Monson.

Fremont hosts Millard South for its first dual of the season Tuesday, Dec. 14. Swimming begins at 4:30 p.m.

