Pair of third period goals lift FHS hockey
FHS Tiger logo

The Fremont hockey team scored a pair of third period goals to get past Lincoln Capitals West 2-1 Sunday at home.

The Tigers trailed 1-0 going into the final frame after a first period goal by the Capitals. 

Ty Hallberg provided the equalized for Fremont, cashing in a pass from Jax Sorensen with seven minutes left. 

The duo switched roles to put the Tigers in front with Sorensen scoring the game-winning goal with 3:32 left on the clock on an assist from Hallberg. 

Fremont goalie Aaron Petty finished the game with 13 saves. 

Fremont travels to Millard North Sunday, Jan. 31, for a match-up with the Mustangs in Omaha. Puck drop is set for 2:45 p.m. 

