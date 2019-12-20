Pairings have been announced for the Logan View Holiday Basketball Tournament.
The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder girls will face Omaha Brownell-Talbot at 10 a.m. Dec. 28. Elmwood-Murdock will face Fort Calhoun in the other opening-round game at 1 p.m.
The two winners will meet at 1 p.m. Dec. 30. The consolation game is scheduled for 10 that morning.
The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder boys will play Brownell-Talbot at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 28. Elmwood-Murdock will face Fort Calhoun at 2:30 p.m.
The consolation game is set for 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30 with the title game at 2:30 p.m.