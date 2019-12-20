{{featured_button_text}}
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

Pairings have been announced for the Logan View Holiday Basketball Tournament.

The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder girls will face Omaha Brownell-Talbot at 10 a.m. Dec. 28. Elmwood-Murdock will face Fort Calhoun in the other opening-round game at 1 p.m.

The two winners will meet at 1 p.m. Dec. 30. The consolation game is scheduled for 10 that morning.

The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder boys will play Brownell-Talbot at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 28. Elmwood-Murdock will face Fort Calhoun at 2:30 p.m.

The consolation game is set for 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30 with the title game at 2:30 p.m.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments