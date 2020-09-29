 Skip to main content
Pandemic brings new challenges to hosting a cross country race
Pandemic brings new challenges to hosting a cross country race

  • Updated
FRE_093020_B1_FHS XC_p1.jpg

Lucy Dillon (right) leads Mia Wagner (center) and Mara Hemmer (left) during the COVID Conference meet Saturday at the Fremont Middle School.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

A typical cross country race hosted by the Fremont cross country programs needs about 18 cans of spray paint to mark off the course and spectator areas.

Saturday, 60 spray cans were emptied to ensure a properly marked off course.

That was just one of the challenges Fremont faced trying to host its annual cross country meet Saturday.

“Trying to create a great race experience for the kids while balancing safety, it was tough,” Fremont girls coach Jake Smrcina said. “A lot of things that we had to think through.”

The race was held at the Fremont Middle School, a first for FHS cross country teams, and its wide open fields allowed ample room to spread out the participants and spectators Saturday morning.

“Having enough ropes and flags to keep everybody apart was the challenge,” Fremont coach Sean McMahon said. “The varsity race always gets big numbers and we had a lot of people here today and that’s a testament to the teams that are here. The teams that are here all travel really well and our fans do too. I don’t think anyone wanted to miss the experience.”

Fremont is a member of the COVID Conference—a conglomeration of Class A schools in the Omaha metro area—for its regular season races and used the guidelines put out by the group Saturday.

“The conference made our rules and we are sticking with them,” McMahon said.

The Tigers and Lady Tigers will still take part in the Heartland Athletic Conference meet on Oct. 8.

Fremont’s next meet comes on Thursday, Oct. 2, at Columbus.

