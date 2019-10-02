Karly Kalin and Erin Schwanebeck had eight kills apiece to lead Norfolk to a 26-24, 25-20, 25-16 win over Fremont High School on Tuesday night in volleyball action.
The Panthers broke to an early lead in Game 1 and were able to hold off the Tigers.
“I thought after a slow start we played pretty well in the first set,” Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said. “We had a few service errors in that first game that hurt us.”
After the Panthers prevailed in the second set, Kostek said the Tigers had problems with Norfolk’s serves.
“Our serve receive broke down a bit in the third set and we had been doing pretty well on that,” the coach said. “We just weren’t able to get kills or a sideout when we needed them.”
Due to some unfortunate circumstances, the Tigers had to juggle their lineup again.
“We had a different rotation again,” said Kostek, who has had several injuries to key players this season. “We’ve actually had the lineup I was hoping for this season for one week.”
Sophomore Elise Estudillo led the Tigers with 11 kills. She added seven digs and an ace serve. Ellah Hofer contributed four blocks, four kills and two aces. Hannah Wilson distributed 15 assists, had three ace serves and 10 digs. Libero Emmalee Sheppard had 13 digs.
Anden Baumann had 26 set assists and four aces for the Panthers. Leah Petty finished with seven assists and 22 digs. Kalin added a pair of blocks as Norfolk improves to 11-6.
Omaha Bryan will host the Tigers and Omaha Burke in a triangular Thursday. FHS will face Burke at 5:30 and the Bears at 6:30.
On Friday, the Tigers make the trek to Lincoln Northeast for the Rockets’ invitational. Fremont will play Gretna at 5 p.m., Lincoln Pius at 6 and Kearney at 7. The tournament continues on Saturday.