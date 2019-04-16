A slow start cost the Fremont High School boys soccer team on Monday night against Norfolk.
The Tigers allowed a goal in the opening minutes and never recovered as the Panthers picked up a 2-1 win at Veterans Park.
"I thought we played well for most of the game, but we came out flat and gave up a goal three minutes into it," FHS coach Sean Murphy said. "We even talked about being mentally into the game and setting the tone and we didn't do that."
The Panthers, who got goals from Matt Protzman and Soe She during the win, led 1-0 at halftime.
"After halftime, I thought we played with more heart, but we made another mistake early on and it cost us," Murphy said. "But the boys didn't quit and we had a chance to tie it up, but we just couldn't find the equalizer."
Nate Dillon accounted for the Tigers' goal off a Ricky Guel assist.
"I was proud of how hard we competed after the first goal, but we have to eliminate the silly mistakes that end up costing us goals," Murphy said.
Jonny Figueroa had assists on both Norfolk goals. Panther goalie Andrew Cudmore had five saves.
At Christensen Field in Fremont, the FHS girls suffered a 3-0 setback to the Panthers.
Norfolk only led 1-0 at halftime before tacking on two goals in the second half to provide the final margin.
"Overall I didn't think the score reflected how well we played together," Fremont coach Charlee Wiese said. "We had a lot of opportunities on goal that we just couldn't finish."
Hallie Hutchison, Macy Fundus and Alex Ruth had goals for the Panthers. Gabby Ruth recorded the shutout.
Wiese said the Tigers can't be discouraged from the loss.
"We are changing the program so it is going to take time and a lot of hard work out of the coaching staff and the girls," she said.
The FHS girls play at 5 Thursday afternoon at Grand Island while the boys will host the Islanders at 3 that afternoon at Christensen Field.