Fremont High School didn't win its final golf triangular of the season Tuesday afternoon, but the Tigers made a positive impression on Coach Matt Burg.
Norfolk won the meet at the Fremont Golf Club with a 168. Columbus was second at 174 while the Tigers shot a 178.
"I was pleased with the way we played today," Burg said. "We were supposed to have a triangular on (Monday) in Elkhorn, but it got rained out. It was good to get this in on our home course."
Isaac Heimes of Norfolk and Shane Hess of Columbus tied for medalist honors with a 40. Nick Lamme was the top finisher for the Tigers with a 43.
"Even though Nick struggled off the tee box a bit today, he played really well," Burg said. "Out of the nine holes, he punched out from behind a tree on five of them. Although that happened, he was still able to shoot a 43 and was just three shots off from being the medalist. That kind of speaks to how he was able to hold it together and not get frustrated with some of his tee shots. He stayed with it and put together a good score."
Senior Jack Kranz finished with a 44.
"Jack told me (during the round) that he was pretty disappointed with the way he was playing," Burg said. "I think that just shows where he is and where he wants to be. The great thing about Jack is that he finished strong and that will help build his confidence going into districts."
Cal Miller (45), Logan Martinez (46) and Kenan Brodd (48) also competed for the Tigers.
"This is probably the best that we played as a team," Burg said. "I think something clicked with the kids today that even if we aren't playing our best, we can still score well as a team. We can utilize damage control and avoid putting up big numbers."
The Tigers will compete Friday at the Norfolk Country Club in the Panthers' invitational.
"Norfolk has a nice course that is a lot like ours. It is always fun to go there and compete," Burg said. "It will be a tough meet with a lot of talented schools there."
On Monday, the Tigers will host the A-1 district tournament. Elkhorn South, Grand Island, Norfolk, Omaha Benson, Omaha Burke, Omaha North and Omaha Westside will also compete.