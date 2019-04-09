NORFOLK — Fremont High School came close to closing out a tennis dual win against Norfolk on Tuesday afternoon, but the Panthers didn’t cooperate.
Norfolk won four singles matches on its way to claiming a 5-4 victory over the Tigers.
“I think today’s dual is one we wish we could replay,” Fremont coach Jeremy Larsen said. “We played pretty well in most of our matches, but unfortunately we came up short in three matches that could have swung the dual in our favor.”
Fremont was up 7-4 and serving in two of those matches.
“We just didn’t play well enough in those matches to close them out,” Larsen said.
Lexie Glosser of the Tigers beat Skylar Kelly 8-1 at No. 2 singles. Fremont’s other singles win came at No. 6 as Payton Eyler beat Jalen Hoffman 8-4.
At No. 1 doubles, senior Elise Patchen teamed with Hannah Wilson for an 8-4 win over Kelly and Jadyn Robinson.
“Elise and Hannah had a solid match,” Larsen said. “They did a great job of finding the open spots and controlling the net.”
Tawnie Escamilla and Eyler also earned a victory in doubles play. The duo beat Emily Schwanebeck and Sydney Reynolds 8-4 at No. 3.
“Payton and Tawnie played well together and took control early in their match,” Larsen said. “They did a great job of setting each other up and attacking at the net.”
Hoffman and Natalie Reynolds edged Miah Vakiner and Glosser 9-7 at No. 2 doubles.
“Miah and Lexie started off really strong, which allowed them to build a 7-4 lead,” Larsen said. “To Norfolk’s credit, they battled back and never quit. Hopefully we learn from the mistakes we made today and use them as motivation to get better going forward.”
Natalie Reynolds beat Anna Baskova 8-4 at No. 1 singles. Norfolk’s other wins cam at No. 3 (Robinson over Vakiner 9-7), No. 4 (Lindsey Marotz over Wilson (9-7) and No. 5 Schwanebeck over Escamilla 8-2).
In junior varsity action, the Tigers prevailed 6-3.
Jules Schmidt, Elise Estudillo, Madi Huss and Mackenzie Kirby all picked up singles wins for the Tigers.
In doubles action, Schmidt and Kirby earned a 7-6 (7-4) win over the team of Marotz and Dittmer. Estudillo and Grace Blick also picked up a 6-2 victory.
The Tigers return to action Wednesday morning in the Kearney Invitational at Harmon Park. Other teams scheduled to compete include: Columbus, Grand Island Senior High, Lincoln East, Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star, Norfolk Panthers, North Platte and Omaha Westside.
On Tuesday, the Tigers host Columbus in a dual meet.