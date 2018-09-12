The Trinity Lutheran varsity volleyball team picked up four wins recently.
The Panthers beat the Cedar Bluffs "A" team 25-16, 25-6 and the Wildcats' "B" team 25-8, 25-14 on Friday.
Kate Denker had four kills and seven aces in the win over the "A" team. Adler Gilfry contributed a kill and eight aces. Madison Schmidt had three set assists and two aces. Sydney Meyer and Anna Rohn had two aces each while McKinzie Brandt had one ace.
In the win over the "B" team, Gilfry and Denker had three kills each. Brandt added two kills and 12 points. Gilfry (five), Schmidt (five), Denker (four), Meyer (two) and Elena Estudillo (one) had ace serves. Schmidt added four set assists.
On Sept. 6, the Panthers beat the Logan View "B" team 25-8, 25-7 and the Raiders' "C" team 25-8, 25-0.
Against the "B" team, Gilfry had 10 points and Estudillo had three aces. Brnadt finished with two set assists. Denker and Meyer contributed two aces apiece.
In the second set against the "C" team, Logan View had a service error on the first point. Schmidt then served 24 points.
Estudillo and Meyer had three aces each. Brandt had two. Denker contributed one.