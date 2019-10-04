PAPILLION -- Papillion-La Vista’s running game spelled trouble for Fremont High on Friday night.
The Monarchs racked up 374 yards on the ground as they defeated Fremont 37-27.
Running backs Cole Price and Jake Koory combined for 266 yards of those yards for Papillion-La Vista, which improved its record to 3-3.
“They have a physical line and a couple of really good short, stocky running backs that are really tough to bring down,” Fremont coach Seth McClain said. “You’ve got to give a lot of credit to them. They are a power football team that runs downhill and is really physical.”
The Monarchs converted their first three possessions of the first half into touchdowns.
After forcing the Tigers to punt on their opening drive, Papillion-La Vista drove 61 yards to the end zone. Price scored the Monarchs’ touchdown on a 9-yard run. Joey Hylok’s conversion put P-L up 7-0 with 3:26 left in the first quarter.
Fremont started its next drive at the 35-yard line after the Monarchs’ kickoff went out of bounds.
Facing a 3rd-and-18 to start the second quarter, Jack Cooper completed a 43-yard pass to Micah Moore to extend the drive.
Two plays later, Moore ran 8 yards for a touchdown. Valentin Ventura, kicking in place of the injured Jace Lamkins, made the PAT to tie the game at 7.
Papillion-La Vista answered right back, though, scoring a touchdown on a 16-yard run by Koory. That gave the Monarchs a 14-7 advantage with 7:10 left before halftime.
A quick 3-and-out for FHS put the Monarchs’ offense right back on the field. Papillion-La Vista put together a seven-play, 86-yard drive that ended with a 9-yard touchdown run by Koory. Fremont blocked the conversion kick.
The Tigers took to the air for their final drive of the half.
Completions to Massimo Lojing and Dawson Glause moved the ball to Papillion-La Vista’s 41-yard line. Cooper then found Conner Richmond three straight times, the last of which went for a 17-yard touchdown. The kick was blocked and the Monarchs went into halftime leading 20-13.
On Papillion-La Vista’s opening drive of the third quarter, Fremont’s defense forced fourth down, but the Monarchs opted to try a fake punt and it resulted in a long run by Camron.
The extended drive ended with a 27-yard field goal by Hylok.
A long field goal try on Fremont’s next drive was no good, and the Monarchs took the ball over at their 20-yard line.
After four straight running plays, Kyle Ingwerson completed a short pass to Owen McLaughlin, and the receiver then scampered 65 yards for a touchdown. That extended the Monarchs’ lead to 30-13.
“We just didn’t wrap up and he squirted loose,” McClain said of the TD pass to McLaughlin. “We knew they had some speed with some guys, a couple receivers that could really go. There were some big plays here and there, then along with their physical running game, it just made it tough.”
The teams combined for 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Fremont started off the final quarter with a 37-yard touchdown pass from Cooper to Carter Newill, cutting the deficit to 10 points.
Papillion-La Vista responded with a nearly 6-minute drive that featured runs by Price, Koory and Bryent Barthuly. Koory scored his third touchdown of the game on an 8-yard run with 6:22 remaining.
The Tigers then scored their final touchdown on a 2-yard run by Moore with 3:18 left to play.
Overall, McClain said he thought Fremont’s offense played well, but the Monarchs got enough stops to keep the game out of reach for the Tigers.
“I thought our kids played hard … and (Papillion-La Vista) has talented kids that made some nice plays,” McClain said.
The loss drops the Tigers’ record to 3-3 as they prepare to host No. 4 Omaha Burke on Friday at Heedum Field. The Bulldogs (5-1) are the defending state champions.