PAPILLION—On an afternoon when Fremont out hit Papillion-La Vista South and got the best start of the year out of senior Brandt Phillips, the Tigers still got sent to the summer on a 2-1 loss via a walk-off infield single by the Titans in the semifinals of the Class A-6 district tournament.

“I feel for our kids, but we couldn’t have asked any more out of them,” said Fremont coach Jeff Hayden. “We didn’t come out on top of this one today, but that’s baseball and that’s life sometimes.”

Much like the first meeting between the two teams this spring, Saturday was a pitcher’s duel.

Phillips, who held the Titans to one hit and one run back on March 28, picked up where he left off.

He took a no-hitter into the sixth and allowed just one base runner—a one-out walk in the second—during that stretch.

“That’s a kid that has, as far as his approach as a pitcher, he’s had such a big year of growth and development,” Hayden said. “He came out and absolutely dominated.”

Fremont managed to have a runner on base in all seven innings, but just one crossed home plate, standing 11 on the base paths.

The Tigers lone run came in the top of the sixth. Landon Schurman started the frame with a lead-off single. Two strikeouts later, Charlie Richmond struck a ground ball through the right side of the infield to put a pair aboard for Brooks Eyler.

The throw on the sophomore’s sharp grounder to the left side got away from the first baseman, whose follow-up throw to the plate skipped to the backstop, allowing Caden Wray, Schurman’s courtesy runner, to score.

The lead was short lived however as a one-out walk issued by Phillips, just the Titans second base runner of the day, turned into the game-tying run on a single by Johnny Vallinch, who made the first throwing error on Fremont’s run scoring play, after a pair of passed balls moved the runner up to third.

After a walk and a hit batter, Phillips kept the damage to just a single run by inducing a groundout to escape a bases loaded jam.

The senior’s day was done after a one-out single in the top of the seventh sent him over the pitch count limit.

Phillips finished with six strikeouts to three walks and a pair of hits.

Clay Hedges was called upon to shepard the Tigers into extra innings.

A soft line drive to left field off Hedges put runners on the corners before the junior buckled down to secure a strikeout.

Hedges got up 0-2 in the count on Vallinch before the Titans earlier hero struck again, flailing a weak bouncing ball to the right side of the infield. Gravity and the damp grass kept the ball closer to earth after every bounce as it tracked towards second base.

The grounder fizzled out at just the right moment, slipping under the outstretched glove of Hedges before settling in no man’s land on the right side of the infield, allowing Papillion-La Vista South to move on.

The Titans went on to win the A-6 district title 5-2 over Kearney

Fremont finishes the year at 11-13.

“We made some pretty substantial strides from the beginning of the year until now,” Hayden said. “Our seniors, I can’t thank that group enough. They’ve been a great group to be around every single day.”

The Tigers will transform into First State Bank Post 20 for the summer slate, which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 at Schilke Field.