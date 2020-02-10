Patriots pull away late in win over Fremont High

The Fremont High girls basketball team found itself in its second top-10 battle in as many days on Saturday hosting top-ranked Millard South.

Fresh off a 47-45 win over No. 10 Lincoln High on Friday night, the No. 8 Tigers fell to the No. 1 Patriots 77-59 at Al Bahe Gymnasium.

FHS pulled within six points late in the fourth quarter before Millard South pulled away by converting turnovers into points and hitting free throws.

Five players scored in double figures for the Patriots. Jayme Horan led the way with 22 points, Mya Babbitt finished with 17 while Maddie Krull ended with 16, Cora Olsen 12 and Khloe Lemon 10. Babbitt, Olsen and Lemon are all freshmen.

Horan completed the double-double with 11 rebounds.

Taylor McCabe scored a game-high 25 points and Sydney Golladay also ended in double figures with 10 points. McCabe went 5 of 8 from 3-point range, many from well beyond the 3-point line.

Charli Earth led Fremont with 7 points and Golladay led with 7 assists.

Millard South remains undefeated on the season with a spotless 21-0 record.

Fremont is now 16-5 and will

JV drops 2