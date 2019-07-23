LINCOLN — Mikayla Paulson has been busy this summer preparing for her first season with the Creighton University softball team.
First up, however, for the former Fremont High School shortstop will be Wednesday’s Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Game. The event is scheduled for 5 Wednesday night at the University of Nebraska’s Bowlin Field in Lincoln.
“This (event) definitely helps prepare me for Creighton,” Paulson said. “I’ll get to play with one of my future teammates and I’ll go against another one. The (game) will give me the opportunity to play high-level competition in order to get ready for Creighton.”
Future teammate Lexie Black, an infielder from Millard West, is also on the Blue while shortstop Madeline Vejvoda of Papillion-La Vista, another future Bluejay, is on the Red.
“I’ve played against quite a few of the (girls) on the Blue, but I really only know a handful of them,” Paulson said.
The Blue squad also includes other players from the Tribune area, including second baseman/shortstop Taylor Wakefield of Arlington and Wahoo Neumann teammates Taylor Stuhr (catcher/first base) and Hadley Chvatal (pitcher). Dave Brabec of the Cavaliers is the head coach for the Blues.
Paulson said she is looking forward to playing with and against players from the various classes.
“There is a lot of talent in Class B and C so it will be nice to see what they bring to the game,” she said. “I think the teams are pretty evenly matched so it should be a close game.”
Paulson earned All-Heartland Athletic Conference honors as a senior. Her 63 hits in 2018 broke Steph Baker’s school-record of 61 set in 1999. Her 52 runs scored broke her own single-season mark of 40 set in 2017. Her 42 singles also bettered Baker’s FHS record of 39 set in 1999.
Paulson’s .485 batting average as a senior trailed only Mallory McQuistan’s mark of .500 set in 2014. The shortstop also holds the single-season record for walks with 32 set in 2017.The all-stars reported to Lincoln on Tuesday and attended the NCA All-Star Volleyball Match that night at Lincoln North Star.
Paulson has been active since graduating from FHS in May.
“This summer I played for PrimeTime and I’ve worked a lot on my fielding and the different aspects of that,” she said. “I’ve also been working out at Creighton to get stronger and faster doing their agility and weight programs.”
Paulson reports to Creighton on Aug. 17.