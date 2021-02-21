PERFECTION - Arlington's Josh Miller completes undefeated season with state title

OMAHA - Arlington’s Josh Miller personified the adage ‘blood, sweat and tears’ on the second day of the Class C State Wrestling Tournament.

Sporting a gash over his right eye that required ‘seven or eight’ stitches to close, Miller completed his perfect season and claimed the 170lbs state title with a 12-1 major decision over Tre Daro of David City.

“I was just trying to wrestle how I always do, keep everything the same, don’t change anything and just focus on it like it’s another match and do my thing,” Miller said.

Miller’s ‘thing’ is winning and he has done a lot of it over the past four years in an Eagles singlet.

The last, and final time Miller lost a high school wrestling match came on Dec. 21, 2019 - a match he wrestled up a weight class.

Miller still gets a bit of grief from his teammates for the loss in which he was thrown to the mat three times before being pinned in the first period - a mind boggling happenstance for the grappler who ends his career with the second most wins all-time in the Arlington program.

Two years and 89 wins later, the Arlington senior still hasn’t been, and won’t be beaten again.