GRAND ISLAND — Kylie Phillips’ RBI double in the top of the seventh lifted Fremont High School to a 6-5 win over Grand Island in the opening game of a doubleheader Tuesday night.
The Islanders won the nightcap 15-14.
In the opener, the Tigers trailed 4-0 after three innings before rallying.
“This was a big win for us,” Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said. “We dug ourselves a hole early, but the girls kept working all the way until the last inning to put it out.”
Aleesha Broussard led off the top of the seventh with a single before being replaced by courtesy runner Emerson Gilfry. Ella Cooper bunted Gilfry over to second. Anna Prauner followed with a hit, but Gilfry was thrown out at the plate trying to score. After Carlie Neuhaus walked, Phillips got the tie-breaking RBI.
Cooper earned the win to improve to 7-4. She allowed five runs (two earned) on 10 hits and six walks. She struck out one while throwing a complete game. Alondra Martinez took the loss.
“Ella pitched well and her defense really worked for her in getting ground ball and fly ball outs as they presented themselves,” Schleicher said.
A bases-loaded walk to Neuhaus in the fourth cut the deficit to 4-1. The Tigers added four runs in the fifth to take the lead.
Morgan Kalisek led off with a walk. Tori Baker’s bunt moved Kalisek to second. Mallory Schleicher’s bunt single put runners on the corners. Makenzie Ridder, Broussard and Cooper hit successive RBI singles. A single by Prauner loaded the bases. After a strikeout, Phillips singled to score courtesy runner Gilfry.
Grand Island tied it in the bottom of the fifth before Phillips’ game-winning hit.
Schleicher and Phillips led Fremont with three hits apiece. Broussard and Prauner had two hits each. Ridder, Cooper and Kalisek had one hit each.
Ridder slugged a pair of home runs and finished with six RBI in Game 2, but the Islanders rallied from an 8-0 deficit to earn the split.
“Makenzie had a huge game with a pair of three-run homers,” Schleicher said. “She has really been seeing the ball well as of late and is hitting with real power.”
Baker was hit by a pitch and Schleicher singled in the first inning before Ridder connected for a three-run homer. Broussard followed with a solo blast.
In the second, Broussard hit a two-run single and Cooper had a RBI double. Prauner’s RBI single made it 8-0.
The Islanders cut the deficit to 8-4 in the second, but the Tigers got the three runs back on Ridder’s second homer.
Grand Island scored three times in the third and Kamdyn Barrientos of the Islanders hit a solo homer in the fourth. The Islanders scored twice in the fifth and once in the sixth to close to 12-11.
In the top of the seventh, the Tigers scored twice on a Neuhaus sacrifice fly and Phillips’ RBI ground out.
Barrientos delivered a two-run ground-rule double to center to tie it at 14 in the seventh. Andrea Palma’s single scored Barrientos with the winning run.
Prauner had four hits while Ridder had three hits and walked twice. Broussard went 3-for-5 with three RBI. Mallory Schleicher also had three hits. Baker, Neuhaus, Cash and Maddie Schleicher had one hit each.
Fremont, 11-12, and South Sioux City play Thursday at the Omaha Bryan triangular.