Picking up where they left off - No. 1 Bergan handles No. 6 Yutan in opener

No. 1 Bergan picked up right where they left off, taking care of No. 6 Yutan 35-7 in the Knights home opener Friday at Heedum Field.

“It was far from clean,” said Bergan coach Seth Mruz. “They did a lot of nice things on defense to make us make some plays, we had to bail ourselves out of some situations. That score is a lot closer than what it looks like.”

The slugfest between two of the top teams in Class C-2 went scoreless for the first quarter and a half.

Bergan broke the shutout midway through the second frame with quarterback Koa McIntryre finding Cal Janke for a five-yard touchdown pass for the only points of the first half.

The Knights had a chance on their opening drive to put points on the board, but came away empty handed after a missed field goal attempt.

“We were up seven nothing, but it could have been seventeen nothing or we could have been down,” Mruz said. “We just didn’t feel very good about what we were doing. We got a little bit more consistent in the second half.”