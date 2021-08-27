Picking up where they left off - No. 1 Bergan handles No. 6 Yutan in opener

No. 1 Bergan picked up right where they left off, taking care of No. 6 Yutan 35-7 in the Knights home opener Friday at Heedum Field.
“It was far from clean,” said Bergan coach Seth Mruz. “They did a lot of nice things on defense to make us make some plays, we had to bail ourselves out of some situations. That score is a lot closer than what it looks like.”
The slugfest between two of the top teams in Class C-2 went scoreless for the first quarter and a half.
Bergan broke the shutout midway through the second frame with quarterback Koa McIntryre finding Cal Janke for a five-yard touchdown pass for the only points of the first half.
The Knights had a chance on their opening drive to put points on the board, but came away empty handed after a missed field goal attempt.
“We were up seven nothing, but it could have been seventeen nothing or we could have been down,” Mruz said. “We just didn’t feel very good about what we were doing. We got a little bit more consistent in the second half.”
The offensive stalemate continued into the second half before McIntyre showcased why Wyoming recruited him to be a safety, picking off a pass and returning it 35 yards to extend Bergan’s lead to 14-0 at the six minute, 56 seconds mark of the third quarter.
Yutan mustered its lone points of the night following a botched punt by Bergan, setting up the Chieftains at the goal line.
Yutan converted on the prime field position to halve the Knights lead to 14-7 at the two-minute mark of the quarter.
The one-score game was short lived as Gavin Logemann made a house call on the ensuing kickoff, taking it back 90 yards to regain Bergan’s two-score cushion, 21-7.
The Knights recovered an onside kick on the following kickoff.
After back-to-back penalties wiped away double-digit yard runs, Bergan managed to recover from a first and 37 and work its way down to the goal line.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, McIntrye forced his way in on a one-yard quarterback sneak to push Bergan’s lead out to 28-7.
McIntyre finished off his four-touchdown game with an eight-yard scamper with 6:07 left in the ball game.
The touchdown was set up by an Owen Pruss sack on fourth down to give Bergan the ball in Yutan territory.
Bergan moves to 1-0 on the season and will travel to Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday, Sept. 3 for their week two game.
“I like where we are at,” Mruz said. “Far from perfect, but hopefully we can keep getting better week by week.”