With Yutan threatening to score late in the fourth quarter on Friday night, Chris Pinales knew the Fremont Bergan defense had to make a play.
The sophomore linebacker did just that by forcing a fumble, then picking it up and running 68 yards for a touchdown. The play sewed up Bergan's 20-7 win at Heedum Field.
"We just had to make a big play and do something," Pinales said. "It was one of those things where you just react and it happens. I just saw a big gap open. I filled it and went in and did my thing."
Pinales stripped Brady Timm of the ball and then scooped it up before heading to the south end zone.
"I hit hit him and the ball came loose," Pinales said. "I scrambled and got up and saw daylight. ... I just saw green space and I thought I might as well take it to the house."
Bergan coach Seth Mruz said Pinales stepped up when his team, ranked sixth in Class C-2, needed it.
"He put himself in the right spot at the right time and that is due to his reads and his reaction," Mruz said. "Football players go and make plays and he is a heck of a football player."
Bergan's defense was on the field for most of the second half. Yutan ran 72 plays compared to just 44 for Bergan for the game. The Knights ran a combined 16 plays in the final two quarters.
"We just couldn't get our defense off the field," Mruz said. "We let them hang around there, but Coach (TJ) Folkers does a great job with our defense. They answered the bell every time. We got dinged up a bit and subbed new guys in, but each kid made plays for us."
Bergan scored on its second offensive series when quarterback Jake Ridder capped a five-play, 69-yard march by breaking free for a 50-yard touchdown. Kaeden Thomsen's conversion made it 7-0 with 7:00 left in the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, the Knights drove 72 yards for a score. Big plays on the march included a 13-yard run by Ridder, a 27-yard completion to Jackson Gilfry and an 11-yard run by Koa McIntyre. Senior Ethan Villwok scored on a 10-yard run with 5:11 left in the half. Thomsen's conversion made it 14-0.
Yutan answered with a six-play, 80-yard march. The big play was a 63-yard run by sophomore Ethan Christensen. Gilfry saved the touchdown by pushing Christensen out of bounds at the 8, but Timm scored on a 1-yard run three plays later. Emily Fisher's conversion made it 14-7 with 2:37 left in the half.
Ridder was sacked by Gavin Kube for a 6-yard loss and then tackled for a 2-yard loss by Josh Jessen and Tyler Pinkelman on Bergan's next series. The Knights punted, but the Chieftains fumbled it away and Dylan Marchand of Bergan recovered at the Yutan 20.
The Knights scoring opportunity evaporated, though, when Colby Tichota intercepted a Ridder pass in the closing seconds of the half.
Yutan's first series of the third quarter ended with a punt. The Knights then drove from the Bergan 21 to the Yutan 16, but Villwok's fumble was recovered by Dillon Mahrt of the Chieftains.
"It felt like we'd be driving down the field and then they'd hit us with something," Villwok said. "It felt like we were stepping on our feet the whole game. I think as a team we kept ourselves from scoring. We kind of got in our own way."
The Knights had good field position on their next drive following a blocked punt. On the next play, however, sophomore Isaiah Daniell made an acrobatic one-handed interception on the Bergan sideline.
"That kid made a heck of a play," Mruz said. "We tried to hit a big play after a turnover. We shot ourselves in the foot a lot tonight."
The Chieftains eventually drove to the Knights' 28 before turning the ball over on downs. Bergan's next series was three-and-out. Yutan got the ball with 4:32 remaining at the Chieftains' 41.
Timm connected with Caden Egr on an 11-yard pass to keep the drive alive. Bergan was also whistled for a defensive holding penalty and a pass interference call on the series that ended in Pinales' heroics.
Villwok said the Knights didn't panic down the stretch.
"We just needed to stick together," he said. "Every time there was a break on defense, I would tell the guys to stay loud and be positive. Positivity was the key. Our goal on defense was to play assignment football. If you do that, you'll get the job done."
Mruz said the Knights did a good job on Yutan junior running back Caden Egr.
"For the most part, we held him in check," the Bergan coach said. "That is a kid that has over 1,000 rushing yards in five games coming into this. He averages 30 carries a game and we contained him."
The win improves Bergan to 6-0 while the Chieftains fall to 3-3. The Knights play Friday night at Class C-2's fourth-ranked Oakland-Craig.