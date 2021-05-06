 Skip to main content
Pitt inks with Peru State baseball
Bergan’s Brenton Pitt has an extra special birthday Thursday, signing with Peru State to continue his baseball career. 

“It was just so small and it had the same family atmosphere that Bergan has here and that’s something I really appreciate,” Pitt said.

The Knights southpaw will be joining the Bobcats pitching staff.

“The coaches are nice and very helpful,” Pitt said.

Pitt also held offers from Hastings and Doane.

Peru State went 26-26-1 in the 2020 regular season and are a member of the Heart of America Athletic conference.

Bergan will start district play Saturday against Lincoln North Star at 10 a.m. at home. 

