Pitt strikes out five for Bergan in lopsided win over South Sioux City

Bergan took care of South Sioux City 15-3 behind four innings of two-hit baseball from starter Brenton Pitt to pick up the Knights second win of the year.
Pitt struck out five and walked two without giving up an earned run. All three Cardinal errors came from Knights throwing errors with runners on.
“Brenton has worked really hard this offseason and his fastball has got a little more velo on it, his curveball is a little tighter,” Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said. “He had a really nice outing.”
The Cardinals drew first blood in the top of the first as Pitt issued one of his two walks on the day to the lead-off batter. A sacrifice bunt and a throwing error on a stolen base attempt at third allowed the runner to score and give South Sioux City a 1-0 lead.
Bergan scored six unanswered runs over the course of the next three innings to take control of the game.
Sam Gifford drove in Carter Sintek to tie the game in the bottom of the first after Sintek worked a two-out walk, stole second then advance on a passed ball.
A pair of walks to Quinn Gossett and Jax Sorensen set up the Knights for two runs in the second as both found their way to the plate on a throwing error that sailed into centerfield.
Cal Janke drove in the fourth run of the afternoon with a sharp grounder to short that was misplayed by the Cardinals fielder, allowing a run to score.
Gossett followed with a sacrifice fly to centerfield to extend the Knights lead to 6-1.
South Sioux City loaded the bases in the top of the fourth and got a run back on a fielder’s choice to second base then another on a throwing error on a stolen base attempt.
“We had two innings there where we had errors, that’s something we need to clean up,” Hayden said.
The Knights offense broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth, with the first five batters in the frame reaching base.
Singles from Conner Richmond and Sintek scored a pair of runs.
Janke and Camden McKenzie lofted sacrifice flies to bring score to 10-3 before Gifford capped off the frame by scoring on a passed ball.
Hunter Mueller ended the day early with a bases loaded triple to set the final score.
“It was a pretty solid day and it was nice to get out here,” Hayden said.
Sintek finished the day 3-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and four runs scored. McKenzie went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Bergan stole nine bases as a team.
The Knights (2-0) had three of four games scheduled this week postponed due to rain and moved the game to Moeller Field in order to get in today’s game.