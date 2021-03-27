Pitt strikes out five for Bergan in lopsided win over South Sioux City

Bergan took care of South Sioux City 15-3 behind four innings of two-hit baseball from starter Brenton Pitt to pick up the Knights second win of the year.

Pitt struck out five and walked two without giving up an earned run. All three Cardinal errors came from Knights throwing errors with runners on.

“Brenton has worked really hard this offseason and his fastball has got a little more velo on it, his curveball is a little tighter,” Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said. “He had a really nice outing.”

The Cardinals drew first blood in the top of the first as Pitt issued one of his two walks on the day to the lead-off batter. A sacrifice bunt and a throwing error on a stolen base attempt at third allowed the runner to score and give South Sioux City a 1-0 lead.

Bergan scored six unanswered runs over the course of the next three innings to take control of the game.

Sam Gifford drove in Carter Sintek to tie the game in the bottom of the first after Sintek worked a two-out walk, stole second then advance on a passed ball.

A pair of walks to Quinn Gossett and Jax Sorensen set up the Knights for two runs in the second as both found their way to the plate on a throwing error that sailed into centerfield.