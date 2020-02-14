Pius boys douse Fremont's hot start

LINCOLN--Lincoln Pius X recently dropped just outside of the Class A boys basketball Top 10 after suffering a loss to Gretna. They made a case for reentry after thoroughly defeating Fremont High 73-47 Friday night.

The Tigers started hot, playing even with the Thunderbolts after one quarter, trailing 14-13, but from there it was all Pius X.

The Bolts outscored FHS 41-18 over the next two quarters to put the game out of reach.

Junior Sam Hoiberg led 12 players scoring for Pius X with a game-high 16 points. No other player scored in double figures.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Massimo Lojing led Fremont in scoring with 12 points. Micah Moore and Caden Curry added eight points apiece for the Tigers.

Fremont returns to action Saturday, Feb. 15 when they host Omaha Burke. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m.

LINCOLN PIUS X 73, FREMONT 47