LINCOLN -- Lincoln Pius X never had a conference to call home until joining the Heartland Athletic Conference in 2018.
Two seasons later, the Thunderbolts, independents for so many years, are taking home a conference tournament title in girls basketball.
Alexis Markowski scored 24 points and when Fremont dropped down multiple players to defend the 6-foot-3 junior post player, her teammates provided some help from the perimeter as Class A No. 2 Pius X pulled away for a 61-43 win against the No. 4 Tigers in the HAC Tournament championship game Tuesday afternoon at Lincoln Southwest High School.
It wasn’t easy. The bracket journey included games against No. 3 Lincoln East and Fremont, one of the top shooting teams in the state.
“Not being in a conference for so long, we’ve won a lot of holiday tournaments, but to go through a grind of this tournament, especially with the quality of teams that are in it, to get through this whole thing is hard to do,” Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. “It means a lot for us to get a boys and a girls title the same year. To get one going through this kind of grind … our kids played well and stepped up over the last three days.”
A combination of strong defense and big shots carried the Thunderbolts (8-0) to the championship. Fremont (10-2) focused on slowing down Markowski, surrounding her with multiple defenders and denying easy passes. But it left the perimeter vulnerable and the Bolts took advantage.
Senior Lauren Taubenheim hit four of her team’s eight three-pointers, including two in the third quarter. She finished with 16 points.
“We do talk about, when teams focus on Alexis and they double or triple her, then it gives other players opportunities on the three-point line, so I took advantage of that,” Taubenheim said.
Adison Markowski hit three threes for the Bolts.
“They went on several different runs today and it seemed like we never did get one of our runs, and I think that was the big difference,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said.
Alexis Markowski, who scored 20 points Saturday against Norfolk and 32 against Lincoln East, was hard to stop again. She added 15 rebounds to go with her game-high 24 points Tuesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Meanwhile, Pius X was just as impressive on the other end of the court, holding Fremont sophomore Taylor McCabe, one of the top shooters in the state, in check for most of the game. Junior Miriam Miller was assigned to guard McCabe, who finished with a team-high 12 points.
“(Miller) just goes out and does her job, and her job is to lock down the other team’s best guard,” Psota said. “Her feet are as quick as anybody around. She did a good job of staying in (McCabe’s) pocket and making everything she got tough.”
Fremont, which entered the game averaging nearly 70 points per game, was held to a season-low 41.
“Coming into this HAC Tournament, five rated teams, all the undefeated ones, getting second isn’t all bad,” Flynn said. “Obviously we wanted to win it, but you either win or you learn, and hopefully we learned some things today.”
Pius X now has 10 days off until its next game. Psota said he told the players afterward to be ready for teams to change what they try to do against the Thunderbolts, who will see Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East and Fremont again before the season is over.
A bigger bull's-eye is on the Bolts’ backs, but that’s OK, Psota said.
“That was a big statement game for us,” Taubenheim said. “We knew that they were a really good team, so to come out with a win is a really big deal for us.”
Lincoln East 59, Lincoln Northeast 38: The No. 3 Spartans used a 12-0 run to open the game, and a 16-1 run in the second quarter to take control in the HAC third-place game. Senior Charley Bovaird scored 13 points to lead East (8-1), which dominated the glass. McKenna Minter scored 17 points, all in the second half, to lead the Rockets (5-4).
Lincoln High 53, Lincoln Southwest 45: Four Links scored in double-figures, led by Nyayien Koang and Briauna Robinson, who each scored 12 points. Nyayongah Gony had 11 points and Kaysia Woods added 10 for No. 9 Lincoln High (6-3), which never trailed in the fifth-place game. Kate Dilsaver had 12 points for the No. 10 Silver Hawks (4-5).
Norfolk 43, Lincoln North Star 42: Hailey Kleinschmit scored 11 points and Norfolk used a third-quarter spark to get past the Navigators in the seventh-place game. Junior Abigayle Krieser led North Star with 14 points.