Lincoln Pius scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to edge Fremont High School 10-9 in junior varsity softball on Tuesday night.
Emma Sorensen's double and a single by Hadeley Dowty put Fremont up 1-0 in the first.
Down 5-1 in the top of the third, FHS got a run as Sorensen reached on an error and scored on Dowty's double.
The Tigers scored the rest of their runs in the fourth. Sorensen and Sydney Hurst had hits and Karisa Davenport reached on an error. Dowty, who finished 3-for-3, blasted a grand slam home run.