Lincoln Pius scored the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning and held on to defeat First State Bank 6-5 in a Juniors game on Tuesday night at Schilke Field.
A double and three hit batsmen helped Pius push across a pair of runs for a 2-0 advantage in the top of the second.
FSB cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the inning. Kolbe Moore walked, stole a base and advanced on Julius Cortes’ sacrifice bunt. He came home on Barry Field’s ground out.
Pius scored twice in the fourth with the help of three hits.
In the bottom of the fourth, First State scored four times. Cortes, Field and Chase Sutherland all knocked in runs to help the Juniors go up 5-4.
Pius tied it with a run in the fifth before going ahead for good in the sixth.
Moore went 3-for-3 with two runs scored to lead the Juniors’ offensive attack. Cortes had three hits and one RBI. Field went 1-for-4 with one run scored and two RBI.
Sutherland had a single and one RBI. Brenton Pitt scored once and added a single. Conner Richmond also singled while Tyler Allen scored a run.
Moore took the loss. He worked four innings and allowed four runs (all earned) on four hits and two walks. Richmond worked the final three innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks. He also struck out five.
Pius outhit the Juniors 10-7 and only had one error compared to four for FSB.
The Juniors suffered a 4-3 loss to Gretna on Wednesday night. More on that game will be in Friday’s Tribune. On Thursday, the Juniors will make the trek to Grand Island to play a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. at Ryder Park.
On Friday, the Juniors will host Norfolk in two games. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.